What Does the Future Look like for These 2 Predators’ RFAs

The Nashville Predators are aiming high this season with their free agent acquisitions. Transitioning from a cap-friendly team to one facing financial constraints, they are encountering difficulties in signing their restricted free agents.

General Manager Barry Trotz extended qualifying offers to forwards Philip Tomasino and Juuso Parssinen just before the free agency period. The 23-year-old Tomasino was a first-round pick in 2020 and has accumulated 70 points across 148 games. Parssinen, also 23 and selected in the 7th round of the 2019 draft, has earned 37 points in 89 games.

In their debut seasons, both players posted impressive numbers: Tomasino with 32 points in 76 games, and Parssinen with 25 points in 45 games. However, they experienced a dip in production the following year, with Tomasino’s total falling to 18 points in 31 games and Parssinen’s to 12 points in 44 games.

Despite promising performances in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals, both have found it challenging to replicate the success of their rookie years. With the recent free-agent signings, they might find it difficult to secure a starting spot on the roster next season.

Pushing for a Roster Spot May be a Struggle for Tomasino

As previously mentioned, the team has been bolstering their lineup since their exit from the first round last season. With the addition of players such as Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, Tomasino might find it challenging to secure top-line minutes.

In a discussion with Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette, Tomasino was described as a player who desires more ice time but is unable to compensate for it with his effort.

Here's Andrew Brunette and Barry Trotz on Philip Tomasino.



I'm guessing he might not be in Nashville next season! pic.twitter.com/wm39v379Ly — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) May 8, 2024

If Tomasino wishes to advance his career with the Predators, he must first demonstrate a commitment to improving his game before he can expect a more significant role. Although he showed some progress last season with 20 points in 41 games, his plus/minus tells another story, having dropped to plus/minus -6 with an average of 12:34 minutes on ice per game.

Given the role Tomasino seeks within the Predators organization, it wouldn’t be surprising if he sought a contract in the $2 million AAV range. However, with only $3 million remaining in cap space, it’s highly improbable that the organization will agree to such a deal. In the worst-case scenario, he might be traded, similar to what occurred with former Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

Parssinen Has a High Possibility of Re-Signing with Team

Being slightly older than Tomasino might not be a disadvantage for Parssinen; in fact, it could be beneficial. Parssinen has developed into a depth role, consistently playing on the third and fourth lines in his previous seasons. Consequently, there is less concern that he will seek a significant salary increase, unlike Tomasino. Given that his Entry Level Contract (ELC) had a cap hit of $800,000 AAV, the organization may only need to offer a modest raise over his initial contract.

Andrew Brunette Nashville Predators head coach

Throughout their history in the NHL, the team has adhered to a philosophy of robust physicality and defense; Parssinen embodies these principles. At 6’3″ and 212 lbs, Parssinen is well-equipped to deliver impactful hits as needed. His commitment to defense is unwavering.

The Predators have been seeking ways to prevent goals when their top six forwards are off the ice, and Parssinen might be the answer. Although his potential may not be as pronounced as Tomasino’s, he certainly has the capacity to develop further while maintaining a high standard of play.

Next: Hold-Up With the Red Wings’ RFAs Has Fans Asking Questions