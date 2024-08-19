Yaroslav Askarov Reportedly Asks Predators for Trade

According to ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Nashville Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has asked the team for a trade and has informed them that he isn’t willing to report to their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.
It is not clear if the Predators are open to trading the netminder.
Askarov is a solid goaltending prospect who believes he could potentially be an NHL starter if given the opportunity. He has been a prime trade candidate for months. Most of this is due to his uncertain future in Nashville, where both Juuse Saros and veteran Scott Wedgewood appear to be ahead of him on the depth chart. Understandably, the Predators aren’t ready to guarantee anything for him considering the very few NHL games he’s played.
Saros was rumored to be a potential trade candidate until a long-term extension was finalized with the team this year. The Preds committed $7.74 million to him per season until 2033. Wedgewood has two years remaining at $1.5 million. As such, the path for Askarov to become a starter in Nashville is almost non-existent.
As he approaches restricted free agency and the end of his entry-level deal, Askarov’s agent is exploring options for a trade. It remains to be seen if the Preds are open to working with him or will take offers and accept only the best, forcing Askarov to play or sit until such a time they can get the best return.
Montreal has been a rumored destination, but Askarov’s limited NHL experience suggests he’ll likely serve as a backup if moved this offseason.
Next: Oilers Trade Cody Ceci and a 3rd to San Jose Sharks for Emberson
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Maple Leafs and the Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Now What?
The Toronto Maple Leafs face a tough decision. Do they play Jani Hakanpaa despite...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
New Report Suggests Broberg-Oilers Relationship Beyond Repair
It might be too late to save the relationship between the Edmonton Oilers and...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Milan Lucic Possibly Looking To Make NHL Return
Longtime veteran Milan Lucic is reportedly looking to make a return to the NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Buchnevich Trade Rumors Hint Offer Sheets to Oilers No Surprise
Be it that the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues talked about a Pavel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
NHL Network Ranks Zach Hyman Among Top 20 Wingers
Coming off a 54 goal season, Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman makes waves with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Could Oilers Explore Blockbuster Flames Trade if Broberg Goes?
Could the Edmonton Oilers explore a blockbuster Calgary Flames trade idea if Philip Broberg...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Former Caps Forward Jakub Vrana Joining Capitals On a PTO
Jakub Vrana returns to the Washington Capitals on a PTO, aiming to secure a...
-
What Happens if The Oilers Lose Holloway and Broberg?
The Edmonton Oilers face the possible reality of loosing two young talents. But what...
-
Why Are NHL Offer Sheets So Rare Today?
The St. Louis Blues just made a move against the Oilers that is rarely...
-
Oilers’ Holloway & Broberg Offer Sheets Likely Over More Than Money
On the surface, Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg signing offer sheets with the St....