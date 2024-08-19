Yaroslav Askarov Reportedly Asks Predators for Trade

According to ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Nashville Predators goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has asked the team for a trade and has informed them that he isn’t willing to report to their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

It is not clear if the Predators are open to trading the netminder.

**Breaking News** ???? ????

I’m told that Top Goalie Prospect Askarov has informed the @PredsNHL that he will not report to their @TheAHL team, and has requested a trade. #HockeyX #Preds pic.twitter.com/EQFGs7FUJK — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 19, 2024

Askarov is a solid goaltending prospect who believes he could potentially be an NHL starter if given the opportunity. He has been a prime trade candidate for months. Most of this is due to his uncertain future in Nashville, where both Juuse Saros and veteran Scott Wedgewood appear to be ahead of him on the depth chart. Understandably, the Predators aren’t ready to guarantee anything for him considering the very few NHL games he’s played.

Saros was rumored to be a potential trade candidate until a long-term extension was finalized with the team this year. The Preds committed $7.74 million to him per season until 2033. Wedgewood has two years remaining at $1.5 million. As such, the path for Askarov to become a starter in Nashville is almost non-existent.

Yaroslav Askarov trade rumors

As he approaches restricted free agency and the end of his entry-level deal, Askarov’s agent is exploring options for a trade. It remains to be seen if the Preds are open to working with him or will take offers and accept only the best, forcing Askarov to play or sit until such a time they can get the best return.

Montreal has been a rumored destination, but Askarov’s limited NHL experience suggests he’ll likely serve as a backup if moved this offseason.

