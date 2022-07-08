Seattle Kraken Select Shane Wright With Fourth-Overall Pick

There was so much talk that Shane Wright would potentially fall out of the top spot in this year’s draft rankings, the Montreal Canadiens didn’t really shock anyone when they chose Juraj Slafkovsky first overall. That left the New Jersey Devils to take Wright second overall. They didn’t. The Arizona Coyotes then went with flashy center Logan Cooley and Wright fell all the way to No. 4. The Kraken couldn’t be happier with the way the draft selections panned out.
With an extra year for scouts to see him, some had a tendency to focus on all the things Wright might not be, and ignored all the tools he possessed. A strong two-way center with a high compete level, he was still considered by many to be the odds-on favorite to go No. 1. Just ahead of the draft, that change fairly quickly.
Wright posted a stellar rookie season where he posted 66 points in 58 games, but his lack of play in 2021-22 and others climbing the draft board allowed doubt the creep in that he was the pick with the highest ceiling. He might not be, but he had a good showing at the 2021 World U18 Championship and captained Canada to a gold medal, finishing tied for second in overall points with 14.
Wright is said to be a player with a strong hockey IQ and excellent vision. He works had and is likely only going to strive to improve his game as he comes an NHL regular. He’s mature and understands his role as a two-way center and while he might not project to be a top-line guy, he’s got a lot of qualities that make him a fairly reliable choice.
Just ahead of the draft, Wright said, “I’m a competitive guy, I want to be the best, so obviously I want to be the first pick. That’s where I want to go. It’s out of my control, it’s not my decision, but that’s obviously what I want.”
His bio in EliteProspects 2022 NHL Draft Guide reads:
It’s how he uses give- and-gos, off-puck skating, and positioning to obtain and then extend offensive zone time. The early passes that he makes really pop. Where most players try to beat the defender, he simply passes to the open teammate and lets them manage the space. He’s probably the best runway manufacturer I’ve ever seen at this level. –
