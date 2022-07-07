Alex DeBrincat Traded to Ottawa Senators For 7th-Overall Pick Plus

The big coming trade coming out of Chicago that most insiders were waiting for has happened. The Blackhawks have moved Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for, what many are calling a lackluster return, including the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Welcome to the Nation's Capital, Alex!#Sens acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from @NHLBlackhawks in exchange for three draft picks: https://t.co/tUT4yjGaj4 pic.twitter.com/oeJrFNHeis — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 7, 2022

The rest of the return includes a second-round pick in 2022 (39th overall) and a third-round pick in 2024. The Blackhawks will now be in the top ten of this year’s draft and it will be interesting to see if they try to move up even further, and if the rumored trades that might see Kirby Dach also sent out of town happens.

Kyle Davidson on the DeBrincat trade: “It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex’s caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent.” This was a deal meant to save the Blackhawks money and better time their development as a team since the development for the player and the club didn’t line up. Still, people are having a hard time wrapping their heads around how the Blackhawks only walked away with three picks and none of them were in the top five of a draft that isn’t known to be flooded with dynamic difference-makers.

DeBrincat is 24 and during the first years of his NHL career, he’s had two 40-goal seasons and scored at a 50-goal pace in the COVID-shortened 2021 season. He kills penalties, is scrappy and aggressive and could have been the team’s future captain. What this will mean now for a player like Patrick Kane will be intriguing to see. He was likely looking to stick around, but without DeBrincat, he may have a change of heart.

Of course, the argument that DeBrincat’s age comes into question when it comes to the timing of the rebuild now brings into question why the Blackhawks even went out and traded for a player like Seth Jones, then gave him $9.5 million per season.

Darren Dreger is reporting there was no discussion on an extension between Ottawa and Debrincat prior to the trade. He writes, “After next season Debrincat is one year away from UFA status. Safe to assume this will impact term and $ on an extension moving forward.”

