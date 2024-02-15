Sean Couturier Named 20th Captain of Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Couturier has been named the 20th captain in Philadelphia Flyers franchise history. The news was announced on Wednesday evening with the tagline, “Captain Coots!” attached. Forwards Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton will serve as alternate captains.
“Sean Couturier is an ideal choice to be the next leader of the Philadelphia Flyers,” said Flyers General Manager, Daniel Briere. He added:
“Sean was drafted here and has made Philadelphia his home. I have personally seen his development from a responsible forward to one of the best two-way centermen in the game and a playoff performer. The adversity he has had to overcome has only strengthened his proven leadership. In this New Era of Orange with Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones and John Tortorella at the helm, we couldn’t be more proud to call him captain.”
Couturier also commented on his being named the new captain and said, “It’s such a great honor. It’s a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here.” Noting things won’t change about the way he plays or conducts business as an NHLer or member of the Flyers, he said, “I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here.”
Couturier Has Become The Ideal Choice as Captain For the Flyers
Couturier holds the 10th position in the franchise’s history for even-strength points (391), ranking 11th in shots on goal (1,725), 15th in assists and game-winning goals (13), and securing the 16th spot in overall scoring. The forward, known for his 200-foot game achieved the prestigious 2020 Frank J. Selke Trophy and amassed 59 points (22-37=59) in 69 games during the 2019-20 season. He’s got 11 goals and 33 points in 50 games this season.
He missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a back injury.
