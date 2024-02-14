Rasmus Ristolainen Injury Likely Means No Trade Deadline Deal

The trade deadline speculation surrounding Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has taken a significant turn following updates from Flyers GM Daniel Briere. The blueliner is currently dealing with a minor upper-body injury, and while there’s no specific timetable for his return, multiple sources confirm that Ristolainen will be sidelined for a minimum of one month.

Injury updates per Flyers GM Daniel Briere:



• Owen Tippett & Jamie Drysdale both have maintenance days today.



•Tyson Foerster (minor lower body) needs a few extra days, but long term problems are not expected.



• Rasmus Ristolainen (minor upper body) is being checked. No… — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 14, 2024

Further details indicate that Ristolainen’s injury is deemed significant, and he is expected to undergo a procedure after being out for 2-3 weeks. The results of this procedure will determine the extent of the injury, leaving open the possibility of a longer absence. Despite interest from teams like Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver, it now appears unlikely that Ristolainen will be moved before the trade deadline.

Had he been traded, he was not a rental. With significant term left on his contract, this was a player teams wanted to add that would be part of their roster over the next three seasons. That made him a somewhat unique trade target this season.

Flyers’ management is actively managing other players’ conditions as well. Owen Tippett and Jamie Drysdale both had maintenance days, indicating precautionary measures rather than serious injuries. Tyson Foerster, dealing with a minor lower-body issue, requires a few extra days, but long-term concerns are not anticipated.

Teams Were Looking at a Ristolainen Deadline Trade and Will Have to Pivot

The news of Ristolainen’s extended absence is a notable development, especially for teams eyeing defensive additions before the trade deadline. The Maple Leafs had expressed interest in the 29-year-old defenseman to bolster their blue line, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. However, with the significant setback in Ristolainen’s availability, the dynamics of potential trades have shifted. They’ll need to pivot, either going back and revisiting trade talks for Chris Tanev, or looking at another player.

Rasmus Ristolainen Flyers injury means no trade deadline deal

Ristolainen may still be traded, but it’s likely going to be an offseason move. He has three seasons remaining on a deal that pays him $5.1 million per season. If he is dealt this season, it will be because a team feels he can still help and only in the postseason on a deep run.

