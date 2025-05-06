Edmonton Oilers
Is the Script Flipped in Oilers vs. Golden Knights Series?
For the first time in a series, it might be the Edmonton Oilers with better depth than Vegas, while the Golden Knights load up their top line.
The Edmonton Oilers were long known as the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl show. In some ways, that’s still the case. That said, in the series between the Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings, the depth on the Oilers won the day, while the Kings shortened their bench and couldn’t handle the Oilers rolling four lines. The narrative going into the series with Vegas is that the Oilers might actually have a depth advantage, which is a flip of the script in previous series.
There is no denying that the Oilers go as McDavid and Draisaitl go. However, in Game 6, they had one point between them in a 6-4 win, with forwards like Connor Brown, Trent Frederic, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Adam Henrique scoring among forwards. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights were loading up their top line of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and William Karlsson in an attempt to eliminate the Minnesota Wild.
The Oilers previewed the series on their website and wrote of the win over the Kings:
“In total, they scored 15 five-on-five goals against Los Angeles, and 11 of their 12 forwards who were a part of their Game 6 roster last Thursday in Edmonton all found the scoresheet at some point during the series. The only holdout in Vasily Podkolzin, who still contributed four assists, 29 hits and going plus-3 while averaging 10:09 TOI per game.”
Suppose the Golden Knights feel that’s their winning formula against Edmonton. In that case, it leaves them exposed when it comes to their depth, especially considering that the leading goal scorer of the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavel Dorofeyev, will be sidelined for much of the series.
The Oilers Can Keep Rolling Their Lines
The Oilers’ depth might be their greatest advantage in this series. Things are a far cry from how they went when these two teams met two years ago.
If the Oilers can keep McDavid and Draisaitl on separate lines — barring special instances when the coach wants to load them up in the offensive zone — it becomes more than the Golden Knights can potentially handle. And because the blue line isn’t as strong as it once was in Vegas (they are still big and strong), the Oilers can take advantage of the matchups.
If the Oilers beat the Golden Knights in this second-round series, expect McDavid and Draisaitl to lead this team. At the same time, they won’t win unless the depth keeps producing and the second and third lines (even the fourth) are giving the Golden Knights all they can handle.
Next: Injury Update: Sam Bennett Avoids Discipline After Stolarz Hit
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 42 minutes ago
Injury Update: Sam Bennett Avoids Discipline After Stolarz Hit
Sam Bennett will not receive supplemental discipline for his hit on Anthony Stolarz, plus...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 16 hours ago
MacKinnon Will “Work” Crosby All Summer to Join Avalanche [Report]
Elliotte Friedman believes Nathan MacKinnon will starting "working" Sidney Crosby this summer in an...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 21 hours ago
Fleury Agrees to Play for Team Canada, May Also Stay with Wild
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has accepted an invitation to play for Team Canada at the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake Agree to Part Ways
The Los Angeles Kings and GM Rob Blake have agreed to part ways following...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Scribes Float Blockbuster Trade Sending Quinn Hughes to Devils
If Quinn Hughes ultimately ends up with the New Jersey Devils, what does that...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Game 7 Takeaways: Jets Rally for Double OT Classic Win Over Blues
Adam Lowry scored the double overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets as they eliminated...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Crosby In, MacKinnon Set to Join Canada at World Championships
Sidney Crosby will officially join Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Nathan...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
3 Keys to Maple Leafs Beating Panthers in Round Two
We're expecting a pretty rough matchup between the Panthers and the Leafs. Let's break...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets Star Mark Scheifele Ruled Out for Game 7 Against Blues
Mark Scheifele will not play Game 7 for the Winnipeg Jets as they take...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Rantanen Torches Old Team with Game 7 Hat Trick, Stars Move On
Mikko Rantanen was the Game 7 hero and sent a memorable message to his...