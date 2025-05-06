Injury Update: Sam Bennett Avoids Discipline After Stolarz Hit

Sam Bennett is not expected to face any supplemental discipline for last night’s hit on Anthony Stolarz. The Florida Panthers’ forward is enemy No. 1 these days to Toronto fans after delivering what head coach Craig Berube called a “clear as day” elbow to the head of the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender. Stolarz left the game after getting sick near the bench and was then stretchered to a hospital for further review.

Bennett was not assessed a penalty and did not speak with the media following the game.

Sam Bennett Anthony Stolarz hit

Chris Johnston was among those saying that his source revealed the NHL is not planning to fine or suspend Bennett. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun also reports: “Further to this, Stolarz is out of hospital, I’m told. My sense is the Leafs as an organization don’t want to waste energy on this in the coming days, want to focus on task at hand up 1-0 in the series.”

It’s too early to tell about Stolarz’s status and potential return to the series. Joseph Woll came on in relief and will likely finish the series. If Stolarz suffered a concussion, he will definitely miss some time.

