Florida Panthers
Injury Update: Sam Bennett Avoids Discipline After Stolarz Hit
Sam Bennett will not receive supplemental discipline for his hit on Anthony Stolarz, plus an injury update on the goalie.
Sam Bennett is not expected to face any supplemental discipline for last night’s hit on Anthony Stolarz. The Florida Panthers’ forward is enemy No. 1 these days to Toronto fans after delivering what head coach Craig Berube called a “clear as day” elbow to the head of the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender. Stolarz left the game after getting sick near the bench and was then stretchered to a hospital for further review.
Bennett was not assessed a penalty and did not speak with the media following the game.
Chris Johnston was among those saying that his source revealed the NHL is not planning to fine or suspend Bennett. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun also reports: “Further to this, Stolarz is out of hospital, I’m told. My sense is the Leafs as an organization don’t want to waste energy on this in the coming days, want to focus on task at hand up 1-0 in the series.”
It’s too early to tell about Stolarz’s status and potential return to the series. Joseph Woll came on in relief and will likely finish the series. If Stolarz suffered a concussion, he will definitely miss some time.
Next: MacKinnon Will “Work” Crosby All Summer to Join Avalanche [Report]
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 24 minutes ago
Injury Update: Sam Bennett Avoids Discipline After Stolarz Hit
Sam Bennett will not receive supplemental discipline for his hit on Anthony Stolarz, plus...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 16 hours ago
MacKinnon Will “Work” Crosby All Summer to Join Avalanche [Report]
Elliotte Friedman believes Nathan MacKinnon will starting "working" Sidney Crosby this summer in an...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 21 hours ago
Fleury Agrees to Play for Team Canada, May Also Stay with Wild
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has accepted an invitation to play for Team Canada at the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake Agree to Part Ways
The Los Angeles Kings and GM Rob Blake have agreed to part ways following...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Scribes Float Blockbuster Trade Sending Quinn Hughes to Devils
If Quinn Hughes ultimately ends up with the New Jersey Devils, what does that...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Game 7 Takeaways: Jets Rally for Double OT Classic Win Over Blues
Adam Lowry scored the double overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets as they eliminated...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Crosby In, MacKinnon Set to Join Canada at World Championships
Sidney Crosby will officially join Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Nathan...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
3 Keys to Maple Leafs Beating Panthers in Round Two
We're expecting a pretty rough matchup between the Panthers and the Leafs. Let's break...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets Star Mark Scheifele Ruled Out for Game 7 Against Blues
Mark Scheifele will not play Game 7 for the Winnipeg Jets as they take...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Rantanen Torches Old Team with Game 7 Hat Trick, Stars Move On
Mikko Rantanen was the Game 7 hero and sent a memorable message to his...