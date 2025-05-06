Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Confirm Calvin Pickard the Starter for Game 1 vs. Vegas
Calvin Pickard is getting the starting job for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 versus the Vegas Golden Knights, as per coach Kris Knoblauch.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that goaltender Calvin Pickard will start in Game 1 of the Oilers’ series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. There was speculation Edmonton might go back to Stuart Skinner when he was seen in the starter’s net at practice earlier this weekend, but that might have been the Oilers toying with the media or sending mixed messages to the Golden Knights.
Pickard is seemingly the right choice based on his play in Round 1. He was the only goalie in the NHL to post a 4-0 record in Round 1. He came on in relief of Skinner in Game 3 and never looked back, leading the Oilers to four straight wins over the Los Angeles Kings, eliminating the Kings from the playoffs.
The knock on the Oilers is that they don’t necessarily have top-tier goaltending, and that Pickard’s relative inexperience could come back to bite Edmonton. Knoblauch said he was fortunate to have both goalies as options and suggested that not many teams have two goalies they are completely comfortable with.
If Pickard struggles, no doubt Skinner will be ready to return to the net and try and make up for lackluster performances to start the series versus LA.
But, Pickard has been solid, and the message it would have sent by pulling him to start Round 2 might have been the wrong one. The Oilers are comfortable in front of him, and Edmonton is going with the hot hand.
