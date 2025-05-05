Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake Agree to Part Ways

As per a report by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and then confirmed by the organization on Monday afternoon, “There is word this morning Rob Blake and the LA Kings have mutually agreed to part ways.” The Kings wrote in a statement that the search for a replacement will begin right away.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun writes, “Rob Blake was on an expiring contract. It was his decision last summer not to talk extension. He wanted to let this season play out and then see. Obviously not an easy decision. Very appealing job for the next GM.”

This comes after disappointing news the Kings were eliminated for the fourth straight season by the Edmonton Oilers. Despite having made changes over the summer and having what insiders pegged as a much stronger team, the Kings failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs. The organization might have felt it was time to make a change.

It will be interesting to see how this change affects the status of head coach Jim Hiller. Some will argue that he’s more to blame for the Kings being ousted from the playoffs than Blake. And, because a new GM often likes to hire his own guys, Hiller may be on the hot seat.

President Luc Robitaille said on the decision by the team: “On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Rob for his dedication to the LA Kings and the passion he brought to his role.”

The Kings qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of the eight seasons Blake was constructing the Kings’ roster. Blake’s regular-season record of 309-238-71 included a franchise record for points (105) during the 2024-25 season.

As per lakingsinsider.com: “Robitaille is expected to meet with local media tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, May 6, at 2 PM at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, where he will address the direction of the franchise going forward.”

