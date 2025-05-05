Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake Agree to Part Ways
The Los Angeles Kings and GM Rob Blake have agreed to part ways following another disappointing playoff loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
As per a report by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and then confirmed by the organization on Monday afternoon, “There is word this morning Rob Blake and the LA Kings have mutually agreed to part ways.” The Kings wrote in a statement that the search for a replacement will begin right away.
May 5, 2025
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun writes, “Rob Blake was on an expiring contract. It was his decision last summer not to talk extension. He wanted to let this season play out and then see. Obviously not an easy decision. Very appealing job for the next GM.”
This comes after disappointing news the Kings were eliminated for the fourth straight season by the Edmonton Oilers. Despite having made changes over the summer and having what insiders pegged as a much stronger team, the Kings failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs. The organization might have felt it was time to make a change.
It will be interesting to see how this change affects the status of head coach Jim Hiller. Some will argue that he’s more to blame for the Kings being ousted from the playoffs than Blake. And, because a new GM often likes to hire his own guys, Hiller may be on the hot seat.
President Luc Robitaille said on the decision by the team: “On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Rob for his dedication to the LA Kings and the passion he brought to his role.”
The Kings qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of the eight seasons Blake was constructing the Kings’ roster. Blake’s regular-season record of 309-238-71 included a franchise record for points (105) during the 2024-25 season.
As per lakingsinsider.com: “Robitaille is expected to meet with local media tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, May 6, at 2 PM at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, where he will address the direction of the franchise going forward.”
Next: Scribes Float Blockbuster Trade Sending Quinn Hughes to Devils
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 minutes ago
Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake Agree to Part Ways
The Los Angeles Kings and GM Rob Blake have agreed to part ways following...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 2 hours ago
Scribes Float Blockbuster Trade Sending Quinn Hughes to Devils
If Quinn Hughes ultimately ends up with the New Jersey Devils, what does that...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
Game 7 Takeaways: Jets Rally for Double OT Classic Win Over Blues
Adam Lowry scored the double overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets as they eliminated...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Crosby In, MacKinnon Set to Join Canada at World Championships
Sidney Crosby will officially join Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Nathan...
-
Florida Panthers/ 21 hours ago
3 Keys to Maple Leafs Beating Panthers in Round Two
We're expecting a pretty rough matchup between the Panthers and the Leafs. Let's break...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jets Star Mark Scheifele Ruled Out for Game 7 Against Blues
Mark Scheifele will not play Game 7 for the Winnipeg Jets as they take...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Rantanen Torches Old Team with Game 7 Hat Trick, Stars Move On
Mikko Rantanen was the Game 7 hero and sent a memorable message to his...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Overpay or Good Deal?: Flames Sign Matt Coronato for $45.5M
Calgary locks up Matt Coronato with a seven-year, $45.5 million extension as the 22-year-old...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Would Jets Trade Hellebuyck if He Implodes in Game 7 vs Blues?
The way Connor Hellebuyck has played in the playoffs versus the St. Louis Blues,...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Report Shuts Down Bedard Rumor Regarding World Championships
Connor Bedard says he has lots to work on this summer, but was his...