Sam Reinhart Stays with Florida Panthers, Signs 8-Year Extension

The Florida Panthers have secured a significant pending unrestricted free agent by signing forward Sam Reinhart to an eight-year contract extension. Elliotte Friedman reported, “Hearing the Panthers did get Sam Reinhart signed to a maximum-term eight-year deal before the midnight deadline.” Pierre LeBrun added, “The Cup champion Panthers have agreed to an eight-year deal with Sam Reinhart. Expected to be announced Monday.”
This extension ensures that Reinhart, who was playing on an expiring contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent at 3 p.m. Monday, will remain with the Panthers. The team had to register the contract with the NHL Central Registry by 11:59:59 pm ET to secure the eight-year term. They left it to the last second.
Panthers Keep Their 57-Goal Scorer
Reinhart, a pivotal player for the Panthers, scored 57 goals last season and has been a consistent offensive force. In his 242 games with the Panthers, he has logged 121 goals and 223 points. Beyond his scoring prowess, the 28-year-old is known for his stability in the faceoff circle and excellent two-way play.
While the specific terms of the extension have yet to be released, the Panthers are expected to officially announce the deal on Monday morning. It was reported he had no desire to leave, but he was also due to make a lot of money on an extension, and the specifics of the deal, plus the fact the Panthers won the Stanley Cup likely delayed things. Florida didn’t start negotiating until a couple of days ago.
The Panthers may lose a few key pieces to their lineup in free agency, but Reinhart was arguably the most important asset to hold onto.
