Panthers Lock Up Anton Lundell on 6-Year Extension

The Florida Panthers have locked in a crucial piece of their future by signing forward Anton Lundell to a six-year contract extension worth $5 million annually. The structured deal includes base salaries and signing bonuses, with notable terms such as a $2.5 million signing bonus in each of the first two years and a $5.9 million salary in the third year.
Lundell, 22, has already established himself as a valuable player for the Panthers. With 112 points in 216 regular-season games and 28 points in 54 playoff games, Lundell’s performance has been impressive. Notably, he contributed five assists in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final and boasted a 54.9% success rate in the faceoff circle during the 2023-24 season.
The Panthers are betting on Lundell’s potential as their future second-line center. His 54 playoff games are the most for any player from the 2020 Draft, underscoring his experience and reliability in high-stakes situations. If Lundell maintains the form he showcased in the postseason, the Panthers will undoubtedly be satisfied with their investment.
Panthers’ General Manager Bill Zito praised Lundell’s dedication and intelligence, saying:
“His commitment to improvement and cerebral approach to the game earned him the profound respect of his teammates and coaches, and we are excited to see him continue to grow and succeed with the Panthers.”
Panthers Lock Up a Key Piece at a Solid Price in Lundell
Lundell’s extension means another key group of the core is locked into a new contract as they try to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. This move not only secures a young, talented player but also reflects the team’s confidence in Lundell’s ability to play a significant role moving forward.
The Panthers have secured their core players with long-term contracts, including Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling through the 2031-32 season, and Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Anton Lundell through the 2029-30 season.
Next: Everything You Should Know About Oilers’ Early Free Agency Moves
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 6 hours ago
What’s Really Going in New York Between the Rangers and Trouba?
There is a lot of drama surrounding the New York Rangers and Jacob Trouba....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Everything You Should Know About Oilers’ Early Free Agency Moves
Recapping the Edmonton Oilers' free agency moves, some new faces were acquired while many...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Examining Janmark’s Much-Deserved Multi-Year Deal with Oilers
Edmonton Oilers bottom six forward Mattias Janmark signs a three year contract extension worth...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Hedman Signs Same Deal to Stamkos After Exit: Coincidence?
Victor Hedman signs the same deal as Steven Stamkos one day after the latter...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Day 1 Winners and Losers of Free Agency: Predators, Bruins, Blackhawks, Kraken, Oilers
The first day of NHL Free Agency was insane as multiple targets got signed....
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Recapping 2024 NHL Free Agency For The Calgary Flames
The Flames were relatively active in free agency as they looked to make moves...
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 days ago
Predators Lock Down Alexandre Carrier for Three Years
The Nashville Predators have come to terms with defensemen Alexandre Carrier, bringing him back...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Hurricanes Replace Blue Line Losses: Sign Walker, Gostisbehere
The Carolina Hurricanes replace blue line losses in Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce by...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Teuvo Teravainen Reunited With The Chicago Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen has signed with the Chicago Blackhawks. He returns to Chicago with much...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?
Nick Robertson has grown tired of being moved around by the Toronto Maple Leafs...