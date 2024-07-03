Panthers Lock Up Anton Lundell on 6-Year Extension

The Florida Panthers have locked in a crucial piece of their future by signing forward Anton Lundell to a six-year contract extension worth $5 million annually. The structured deal includes base salaries and signing bonuses, with notable terms such as a $2.5 million signing bonus in each of the first two years and a $5.9 million salary in the third year.

Cats lock up Lundell! ????



Anton Lundell has signed a six-year extension with the @FlaPanthers! #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/yivjXiYS7L — NHL (@NHL) July 3, 2024

Lundell, 22, has already established himself as a valuable player for the Panthers. With 112 points in 216 regular-season games and 28 points in 54 playoff games, Lundell’s performance has been impressive. Notably, he contributed five assists in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final and boasted a 54.9% success rate in the faceoff circle during the 2023-24 season.

The Panthers are betting on Lundell’s potential as their future second-line center. His 54 playoff games are the most for any player from the 2020 Draft, underscoring his experience and reliability in high-stakes situations. If Lundell maintains the form he showcased in the postseason, the Panthers will undoubtedly be satisfied with their investment.

Anton Lundell Florida Panthers extension

Panthers’ General Manager Bill Zito praised Lundell’s dedication and intelligence, saying:

“His commitment to improvement and cerebral approach to the game earned him the profound respect of his teammates and coaches, and we are excited to see him continue to grow and succeed with the Panthers.”

Panthers Lock Up a Key Piece at a Solid Price in Lundell

Lundell’s extension means another key group of the core is locked into a new contract as they try to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. This move not only secures a young, talented player but also reflects the team’s confidence in Lundell’s ability to play a significant role moving forward.

The Panthers have secured their core players with long-term contracts, including Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling through the 2031-32 season, and Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Anton Lundell through the 2029-30 season.

Next: Everything You Should Know About Oilers’ Early Free Agency Moves