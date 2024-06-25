In a much more defensive-minded game of the series and the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers clinched their first Stanley Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7. While the Oilers fell short, Connor McDavid‘s standout performances throughout the playoffs earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player.

The Panthers struck first early in the game with Carter Verhaeghe deflecting a shot past goaltender Stuart Skinner. Edmonton quickly responded as Mattias Janmark tied the score, but the deadlock was broken in the third period when Sam Reinhart‘s decisive goal sealed the Panthers’ historic win.

The Panthers, who didn’t boast the league’s best power play or penalty kill, demonstrated resilience and determination. After letting Edmonton back into the series, Florida capitalized on home-ice advantage to secure the championship in front of their excited fans.

McDavid, who led the playoffs in scoring and broke Wayne Gretzky‘s assist record, was notably quiet in the final two games, registering zero points. His MVP-caliber efforts earlier in the playoffs weren’t enough to propel the Oilers past the finish line. Leon Draisaitl was also quiet, as he’d been most of the series.

The Panthers Finally Get Their Stanley Cup Win

Florida’s triumph also marked a career milestone for head coach Paul Maurice, who finally lifted the Stanley Cup after 26 seasons behind the bench. In an emotional post-game interview, Maurice expressed his gratitude to his family and the Panthers organization. He noted that it was not the feeling he thought it would be, but so much better. He added, “If I could have one thing more it would be for the Winnipeg Jets to win the next Stanley Cup.”

Panthers win the Stanley Cup

Sam Reinhart, a pending unrestricted free agent, voiced his desire to stay with the Panthers, stating, “I don’t want to leave. I want to be here.” Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was instrumental in the Panthers’ victory, making 23 saves and returning to peak form when it mattered most.

Meanwhile, Corey Perry set an unfortunate record, becoming the first player to lose four finals with four different teams over five seasons, despite scoring the overtime winner in Game 5. Edmonton’s Skinner stopped 19 shots but couldn’t fend off Florida’s persistent attack.

For the Oilers, they are clearly disappointed. Their stars didn’t have it in the final game of the season, but credit should go to the Panthers who found a way to play the type of game they hadn’t played in the previous three games.

Next: Senators Trade for Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins