Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault Headed to Free Agency

2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault is set to test the free agency market on Monday. Despite a stellar season with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he scored 42 goals and added 27 assists in all 82 games, Marchessault and the Golden Knights could not agree on terms for a new contract. Reports surfaced on Sunday night that he was headed to the market.
Marchessault, a key figure in the Golden Knights’ franchise history, leads the team in numerous categories including goals, points, games played, shots, game-winning goals, overtime goals, power-play points, playoff goals, playoff points, playoff games played, playoff plus-minus, and playoff shots. His departure marks the end of an era for Vegas.
Both Pierre LeBrun and Frank Seravalli report that the Golden Knights and Marchessault are parting ways with Seravalli hinting the Golden Knights are potentially acquiring Steven Stamkos, should he also enter the free agent market. Seravalli notes, “With the Golden Knights moving on from Jonathan Marchessault, sources tell Daily Faceoff that the team is positioning itself to take a run at Steven Stamkos on Monday.”
Marchessault Will Have Plenty of Interested Suitors in Free Agency
Marchessault’s impressive track record and consistent performance make him a highly attractive option for other teams. The question will be what he’s looking for. Is it term? Will it be a higher AAV? Or, does he want another chance to win? Marchessault will undoubtedly attract significant interest from multiple teams eager to add his scoring ability and experience. His contributions to the Golden Knights have been invaluable.
As free agency approaches, there is still a slim possibility that the Golden Knights and Marchessault could have one final negotiation. However, the likelihood of him hitting the open market seems high.
