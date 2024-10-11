Sam Montembeault, the 27-year-old goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens, kicked off the 2024-25 NHL season with a stunning performance. He stopped all 48 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. This impressive shutout marked his second career shutout. It also set the tone for what could be a pivotal season for the Canadiens goalie. That kind of start for the Canadiens and Montembeault might bring big expectations.

Montembeault is expected to carry the bulk of the workload for the Canadiens. Despite facing significant pressure from Toronto’s offense, including star player Auston Matthews, Montembeault stood tall. His stellar work gave Montreal a critical win in their season opener.

A Season of Increased Expectations with the Canadiens

Heading into the 2024-25 season, Montembeault will shoulder a heavier load in the crease. After appearing in 41 games last year, with a 16-15-9 record and a 3.14 GAA, the Quebec native is firmly established as Montreal’s No. 1 goaltender.

However, his past performance reveals room for improvement. He needs to reduce his goals-against average (GAA), which has never dipped below 3.00 in his NHL career. If Montembeault hopes to preserve his status as the Canadiens’ starter, he must build off this shutout and elevate his play consistently.

Montembeault’s season-opening performance against Toronto was a statement game. The Maple Leafs tested him with at least 13 shots in every period. Yet, Montembeault remained unshaken, repeatedly turning aside dangerous scoring chances. This ability to perform under pressure was a promising sign for the Canadiens, who have struggled defensively in recent seasons.

Canadiens’ Success Is More Than About Sam Montembeault

The truth is that Montembeault’s success largely depends on the defense in front of him improving. Still, his poise in high-pressure situations indicates that he has the potential to step up as a reliable netminder.

Sam Montembeault’s start with the Canadiens means the team might have big expectations for him this season.

With Montreal counting on Montembeault to be their go-to goaltender this season, his ability to perform like the one against Toronto will be critical. Backup goalie Cayden Primeau will see occasional starts, particularly in back-to-back scenarios. However, Montembeault is set to surpass his career-high of 41 games played. As he continues to grow into his role, Montembeault must find consistency. He still must shed the doubts surrounding his high GAA and lack of shutouts to gain status.

Conclusion: A Strong Start, But Challenges Await

Montembeault’s remarkable shutout against the Maple Leafs was a great start to his season. However, the road ahead will be filled with challenges. As the Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie, he must provide more performances like this to secure his position. He’s likely the tipping point for Montreal’s success this season.

With increased responsibility comes higher expectations. It’s now up to Montembeault to prove that he can rise to the occasion when it matters most.

