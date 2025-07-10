New York Islanders
Sorokin’s Agent Addresses Trade Rumors Surrounding the Goalie
Despite recent speculation, Ilya Sorokin’s agent has shut down rumors of a potential trade by the Islanders.
For whatever reason, speculation has surfaced that the New York Islanders might have considered a trade involving goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Not so fast, notes Sorokin’s agent Dan Milstein.
Using social media to shoot down rumors surrounding the star netminder, Milstein posted on Thursday, “Ilya Sorokin has a full no-trade clause and has never been part of any trade discussions — not at any point. Surprised this needs correcting, but here we are. There’s a difference between reporting facts and creating buzz around yourself.”
The buzz started when sources suggested the Islanders might have been open to moving Sorokin at the NHL Draft. The idea was reportedly to get the team into a situation in the first round where they could draft James Hagens. When that didn’t happen — he was drafted No. 7 overall by the Boston Bruins — a hypothetical Sorokin trade went away.
While Milstein’s comments don’t entirely eliminate the chances the Islanders considered this internally, he does demonstrate that those talks, if they happened, never went far enough to approach the player about the clause in his contract. In other words, if the Bruins and Islanders were talking a trade, (or the Islanders any other team thinking about drafting Hagens), talks didn’t go far.
Does this mean the Islanders will never trade Sorokin or the player won’t be asked in the future? Of course not. But, for now, he’s not been approached and it doesn’t sound like any type of trade is imminent.
