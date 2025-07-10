Penguins Acquire Matt Dumba from Stars in Defenseman Swap

The Dallas Stars have traded veteran defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins for young blueliner Vladislav Kolyachonok. The trade, delayed briefly due to notifying one of the players, was confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The Penguins have acquired defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round draft pick from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok.



For Dallas, this is a cap move to clear salary. Pittsburgh will take on his $3.75 million salary and in exchange, get a second-round draft choice. For the Penguins, Dumba is a gritty defenseman known for his edge and shot, bringing veteran leadership to Pittsburgh.

With a career spanning 2009–2025 across eight teams, Dumba’s recent decline in ice time suggests aren’t likely to get much out of the blueliner. However, they could be banking on him in a depth role as the Penguins try to stabilize their defense during a rebuild.

Conversely, Dallas acquires Kolyachonok, a 24-year-old with offensive potential but limited NHL experience (12 games with Pittsburgh). While Kolyachonok’s immediate impact is uncertain, his youth could add long-term value.

