Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Jersey Update Confirms Team Saying Goodbye to Forward
The Edmonton Oilers reveal new jersey numbers for Andrew Mangiapane, Isaac Howard, Trent Frederic, and Curtis Lazar.
The four newest players to join the Edmonton Oilers have their numbers for the 2025-26 season. For fans looking to support any one of the four players, they now know what to purchase as they customize their jerseys. The news also clarifies the status of UFA Jeff Skinner.
The Oilers have unveiled new jersey numbers for several players. Andrew Mangiapane, a key addition from Washington, will wear No. 88.
Former Michigan State college star Isaac Howard (known also as “Ike” takes No. 53.
Trent Frederic played a portion of the 2024-25 season with the Oilers, and he will wear No. 10.
Finally, former Oil King and now Oiler, Curtis Lazar, will go with No. 20.
Numbers update… pic.twitter.com/DahlPqWIcG— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) July 10, 2025
With Howard taking No. 15, that likely confirms the end of Jeff Skinner’s run with the Oilers. He is an unrestricted free agent who performed well in Edmonton, but didn’t produce the scoring they’d hoped for. Edmonton has likely decided to part ways with Skinner, making his jersey number from last season available.
All four players are expected to be key contributors for the Oilers next season. Mangiapane and Howard will get looks in the Oilers’ top six alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, while Frederic will play a top-nine role. Lazar could be in and out of the lineup, but he’s a strong two-way player who can kill penalties and take draws.
