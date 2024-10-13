Canadiens Quick Hits: Hutson, Montembeault & Caufield Shine

The Montreal Canadiens earned a decisive 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, driven by standout performances from Emil Heineman, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, and Samuel Montembeault. Heineman opened the scoring with his first NHL goal, netting a crucial power-play goal in the first period. Caufield followed with his own goal, giving Montreal an early advantage. Alex Newhook extended the Canadiens’ lead to 3-0 before Tim Stützle broke Montembeault’s shutout bid.

Montembeault, coming off a 48-save shutout against Toronto, made 24 saves in another solid performance. Caufield capped off the night with his second goal, sealing the victory and showing his offensive skills. Despite pressure from the Senators, especially in the second period, the Canadiens dominated special teams play and continued their impressive start to the season.

Here are three quick takeaways from last night’s game:

Quick Hit #1: Lane Hutson’s Offensive Brilliance Is On Display

Lane Hutson continues to amaze with his elite offensive skills. His creativity and composure with the puck were on full display last night. Hutson executed a perfect power-play zone entry, showing his impressive vision and high hockey IQ. His deceptive puck-handling kept the opposition’s defense on their toes, especially during the man advantage. [The Hockey Night in Canada panel couldn’t stop raving about the youngster.]

Even when he didn’t register a point, he was instrumental in setting up key plays and keeping the offense flowing. His exceptional skating ability helped him evade checks, making him difficult to contain. Hutson’s dynamic offensive game is a huge asset for the Canadiens, particularly his ability to run the power play. He’s quickly establishing himself as foundational to the team’s future.

Quick Hit #2: Sam Montembeault’s Composure Is Obvious

Sam Montembeault stood out once more as a key player for the Canadiens. He stopped all but one of the shots he faced, showing incredible focus and positioning. His calm and confident demeanor in the net has reminded Canadiens’ fans of Carey Price. Price, too, was the kind of goalie who instilled confidence in his team.

Montembeault has proven capable of handling high-pressure situations, which will be crucial for Montreal’s long-term success as he continues to develop. With his poise and stellar start to the season, the Canadiens might have found their goalie of the future. His ability to remain composed under fire will be essential as he develops.

Quick Hit #3: Cole Caufield’s Scoring Streak Continues

Cole Caufield is picking up right where he left off, continuing to establish himself as a premier NHL goal-scorer. Caufield scored in his third straight game, highlighting his elite shooting skills. He came close to a hat-trick on the night, showing that he’s a constant offensive threat who can create scoring chances at any moment.

Cole Caufield stays hot for the Montreal Canadiens

Caufield’s consistent goal-scoring is a significant boost for the Canadiens’ offense. His ability to find the back of the net in critical moments makes him one of the team’s top performers this season.

The Bottom Line for the Canadiens

The Canadiens are seeing their young stars emerge with Hutson’s offensive vision, Montembeault’s steadiness in the net, and Caufield’s scoring streak. These three players have quickly become crucial to the team’s future, providing a solid foundation to build on as the season progresses.

So far, so good for the Canadiens in the young season.

