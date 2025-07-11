Did Ryan Reaves’ Remarks Get Him Traded?: Leafs Ship Him to Sharks

The Ryan Reaves era in Toronto has officially come to an end. On Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded the veteran enforcer to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for promising young defenseman Henry Thrun. The trade might have just been a move to send an overpriced contract off the books, but the timing is intriguing, sparking debate over whether Reaves’ recent comments.

Some wonder if his comments about Mitch Marner and his selling the player on the benefits of playing and living in Vegas might have played a role in his departure.

TRADE: We’ve acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Ryan Reaves pic.twitter.com/dZKTlDwXGP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 11, 2025

Reaves, 38, had become a polarizing figure in Toronto, appearing in just 35 games last season while registering two assists and 28 penalty minutes. The move clears his $1.35 million cap hit, while adding the 24-year-old Thrun, a former ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman, to help address the Leafs’ blue line.

The Timing of the Reaves Trade Is Interesting

The timing of the trade raised eyebrows in Toronto. Just days earlier, Reaves spoke candidly about Mitch Marner’s departure and the criticism Marner faced from Leafs Nation, calling fans “a little ruthless”. Right or wrong, he publicly expressed sympathy for his former teammate. He also admitted to having encouraged Marner to consider Vegas. Could his role in Marner’s exit have bothered Toronto management?

Ryan Reaves traded by Maple Leafs to Sharks

Whether those remarks expedited his exit or not, the Leafs’ focus was on moving Reaves. In the deal, the Maple Leafs acquired Thrun, who recorded an impressive 0.94 points per game in the 2022-23 NCAA season and owns a gold medal from the 2021 World Junior Championship. He fits the mold of the younger, mobile defensemen Toronto could use. League insiders suggest Toronto beat out interest from teams like Edmonton and Boston.

For Reaves, his tough playing style and larger-than-life personality made him a fan favorite. However, he was playing very little and was overpaid for what he was bringing to the lineup. Grier said, “He will bring energy, personality, physical play and toughness to our group. He has been a part of many winning teams, and I witnessed firsthand the positive impact he can bring to a group when I was with the Rangers.”

