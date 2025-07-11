NHL News
Did Ryan Reaves’ Remarks Get Him Traded?: Leafs Ship Him to Sharks
Did Ryan Reaves’ candid comments about Mitch Marner help push him out of Toronto? The Maple Leafs traded the veteran enforcer to San Jose.
The Ryan Reaves era in Toronto has officially come to an end. On Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded the veteran enforcer to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for promising young defenseman Henry Thrun. The trade might have just been a move to send an overpriced contract off the books, but the timing is intriguing, sparking debate over whether Reaves’ recent comments.
Some wonder if his comments about Mitch Marner and his selling the player on the benefits of playing and living in Vegas might have played a role in his departure.
TRADE: We’ve acquired defenceman Henry Thrun from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Ryan Reaves pic.twitter.com/dZKTlDwXGP— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 11, 2025
Reaves, 38, had become a polarizing figure in Toronto, appearing in just 35 games last season while registering two assists and 28 penalty minutes. The move clears his $1.35 million cap hit, while adding the 24-year-old Thrun, a former ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman, to help address the Leafs’ blue line.
The Timing of the Reaves Trade Is Interesting
The timing of the trade raised eyebrows in Toronto. Just days earlier, Reaves spoke candidly about Mitch Marner’s departure and the criticism Marner faced from Leafs Nation, calling fans “a little ruthless”. Right or wrong, he publicly expressed sympathy for his former teammate. He also admitted to having encouraged Marner to consider Vegas. Could his role in Marner’s exit have bothered Toronto management?
Whether those remarks expedited his exit or not, the Leafs’ focus was on moving Reaves. In the deal, the Maple Leafs acquired Thrun, who recorded an impressive 0.94 points per game in the 2022-23 NCAA season and owns a gold medal from the 2021 World Junior Championship. He fits the mold of the younger, mobile defensemen Toronto could use. League insiders suggest Toronto beat out interest from teams like Edmonton and Boston.
For Reaves, his tough playing style and larger-than-life personality made him a fan favorite. However, he was playing very little and was overpaid for what he was bringing to the lineup. Grier said, “He will bring energy, personality, physical play and toughness to our group. He has been a part of many winning teams, and I witnessed firsthand the positive impact he can bring to a group when I was with the Rangers.”
Next: Penguins Acquire Matt Dumba from Stars in Defenseman Swap
More News
-
NHL News/ 9 seconds ago
Did Ryan Reaves’ Remarks Get Him Traded?: Leafs Ship Him to Sharks
Did Ryan Reaves’ candid comments about Mitch Marner help push him out of Toronto?...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Oilers Jersey Update Confirms Team Saying Goodbye to Forward
The Edmonton Oilers reveal new jersey numbers for Andrew Mangiapane, Isaac Howard, Trent Frederic,...
-
Dallas Stars/ 9 hours ago
Penguins Acquire Matt Dumba from Stars in Defenseman Swap
The Penguins acquire defenseman Matt Dumba from the Stars in exchange for Vladislav Kolyachonok...
-
New York Islanders/ 11 hours ago
Sorokin’s Agent Addresses Trade Rumors Surrounding the Goalie
Despite recent speculation, Ilya Sorokin’s agent has shut down rumors of a potential trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Oilers Eye Trade to Clear Space for ‘Biggest Wild Card’ of 2025-26 Season
A key newcomer is the Oilers’ biggest wild card for the 225-26 season, with...
-
New York Rangers/ 14 hours ago
Rangers Working with Zibanejad on Future as Trade Talk Swirls
The Rangers are exploring all options this offseason, working with Mika Zibanejad to figure...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Recent Moves Giving McDavid a Reason to Stay Long-Term
The Edmonton Oilers are under pressure to prove to Connor McDavid they can build...
-
Connor McDavid’s Wife Sparks Speculation About Oilers Extension
Did Connor McDavid's wife just give up the biggest hint yet about McDavid's plans...
-
Speculation Around Oilers and Controversial Goaltender Quieting
Speculation linking the Edmonton Oilers to a controversial goaltender has quieted as legal proceedings...
-
Oilers Beat Maple Leafs to Sign Key Free Agent Forward
The Edmonton Oilers outpaced the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, landing a key...