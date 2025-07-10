Rangers Working with Zibanejad on Future as Trade Talk Swirls

The New York Rangers find themselves at a crossroads this offseason as speculation swirls around the future of veteran forward Mika Zibanejad. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Rangers are actively working with Zibanejad to “figure out a way to make it work,” but it remains unclear whether he will be part of the team’s long-term plans.

General manager Chris Drury is determined to shake up the roster after the Rangers tumbled from Presidents’ Trophy winners to playoff outsiders over the past two seasons. The team has moved on from several key players, including K’Andre Miller, Jacob Trouba, and Zibanejad’s close friend, Chris Kreider. Kreider was sent to Anaheim after once being seen as untouchable. As such, no one would be surprised if Zibanejad were moved.

A Zibanajed Trade Is Not That Simple a Trade to Make

As much as the Rangers might be open to a change, moving the 32-year-old center is far from simple. Zibanejad has five years remaining on his contract, including four more seasons with a full no-move clause. His $8.5 million cap hit and buyout-proof deal make any potential trade challenging. Insider Frank Seravalli noted there is currently “no legitimate interest” in acquiring Zibanejad unless the Rangers are willing to retain salary.

Mika Zibanejad Rangers: NHL Trade Talk rumors

After a slow start last season—just 21 points in his first 36 games—Zibanejad bounced back with 41 points over his final 46 contests, thriving after a move to right wing alongside J.T. Miller. The Rangers could look to build on that chemistry, but shifting Zibanejad to the wing would leave the team dangerously thin down the middle.

One option on the market might be Jack Roslovic, but the Rangers don’t currently have the cap space to make that move.

Drury isn’t tipping his hand as to which way he’s leaning. As Vincent Z. Mercogliano points out in a recent article, new head coach Mike Sullivan will have the final say.

Next: Oilers Have Chance for One More Blockbuster Forward Move

