Montembeault Hero in Canadien’s 1-0 Shutout of Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens celebrated a thrilling 1-0 shutout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was the Maple Leafs’ first shutout loss since November 2021. The night’s hero was Montreal’s goaltender Sam Montembeault, whose stellar 46-save performance anchored the team and kept the Maple Leafs’ high-powered offense at bay.
Here are three takeaways from last night’s game.
Takeaway One: Sam Montembeault’s Stellar Play Led the Way
Montembeault’s calm, poised presence in the net drew widespread praise. His biggest fans might have been Sportsnet analysts Colby Armstrong, Sam Cosentino, and David Amber. Armstrong noted that while Montembeault was expected to perform well, he exceeded expectations. Tracking the puck with precision and staying composed throughout the game, Montembeault turned aside wave after wave of Toronto’s attacks.
Although Toronto hit two crossbars and a post, Montembeault’s game-saving stop on Auston Matthews in the final seconds sealed the victory for the Canadiens. He was solid for a young goalie who was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens from the Florida Panthers in October 2021.
Takeaway Two: The Canadiens’ Defense Rises to the Occasion
Montreal’s defense played a crucial role in their victory, battling hard to clear rebounds and block shots in front of Montembeault. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the league, with 12 players aged 25 or younger, the Canadiens showed grit and determination in this low-scoring, high-stakes game.
Head coach Martin St. Louis has emphasized keeping the young players composed in such tight contests all preseason. This strategy paid off as they fended off Toronto’s relentless pressure in the game’s final minutes.
Takeaway Three: The Canadiens Young Team Didn’t Quit
Montreal’s victory not only highlighted Montembeault’s abilities but also showcased the potential of their young roster. Despite being outshot, the Canadiens proved they can handle gritty, tight games against top competition. Montembeault should solidify his role as the team’s No. 1 goaltender with more performances like this.
Montembeault’s game reminds fans that, on any given night, one player can steal the show. The Canadiens’ young, gritty team will build on this win, while the Maple Leafs must refine their game plan and power play.
