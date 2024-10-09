Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson is gearing up for one of the most anticipated games of his young career. His first NHL game is against none other than the Toronto Maple Leafs. As Hutson prepares to step onto the big stage, he shares his excitement, emotions, and expectations for facing his team’s historic rival.
You can view the interview in the video below:
The Excitement of Joining the Historic Rivalry Is Obvious
In his interview above, Hutson reflected on the long-standing rivalry between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs. Although he got a brief glimpse of it during the preseason, he knows the regular season will be different.
“Yeah, obviously, it’s a long history of rivalry,” Hutson noted in the interview. He acknowledged the weight of the moment. “To get a taste of it in preseason, you felt it a little bit, but now we’re getting into real games, so it’s going to be even more special.”
For a rookie, diving into a game steeped in tradition adds an extra layer of excitement. Hutson is well aware of how meaningful these matchups are for players and fans on both sides of the rivalry.
Hutson Feels the Emotions and Anticipation for the Big Stage
The youngster also spoke about his emotions leading into his first NHL game. Despite having played in big games before, nothing quite compares to the stage of a Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs game.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like that,” Hutson admitted, revealing how new this experience is for him. “I’m excited for the whole production—the atmosphere, the intensity on the ice, all that stuff.”
But even as he soaks in the excitement, Hutson knows that there’s a job to do. “It should be really cool. But, you know, we’ve got a game to play,” he said, grounding himself in the task at hand. “That’s what I’m most looking forward to—getting on the ice and focusing on the game.”
Hutson Is Keeping a Level Head Despite the Hype
Hutson may be excited, but he’s also approaching his first game with a level-headed mindset. He knows the attention and fanfare of playing in such a high-profile matchup. Still, for him, it’s about staying focused on playing his game.
“It’s just another day for me so far,” he said calmly, adding that while the buildup is exciting, the game itself matters most. “Once you get here, you’re ready to just get going, and you know, you feel excited.”
This balance between excitement and focus will be crucial for Hutson as he steps onto the ice for the first time in a regular-season NHL game.
Hutson Is Ready to Embrace the Challenge
Ultimately, Lane Hutson is ready to embrace the challenge of playing in one of hockey’s most storied rivalries. With the weight of history on his shoulders and the eyes of fans on him, he’s ready to show what he can do on the big stage.
“I’m excited, but I’m ready,” Hutson concluded. “There’s a lot of hype, but at the end of the day, it’s about playing good hockey and contributing to the team. That’s what I’m focused on.”
Hutson’s first NHL game should be an unforgettable moment in his career. For Canadiens fans, there’s no better way to begin than by facing the team’s biggest rival, the Maple Leafs.
Related: St. Louis Creating the Canadiens 2024-25 Roster: More to Come?
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Early 2024-25 Season Predictions an Unlucky Curse for Oilers?
The Edmonton Oilers are heavily favored to win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup by several...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Maple Leafs and Tavares Looking for Number on a Pay Cut Deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares are talking extension, but looking for the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 10 hours ago
Swayman and Ullmark Deals Will Impact Oettinger’s Talks in Dallas
Jake Oettinger knows the baseline for his next deal with the Dallas Stars. Will...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Linus Ullmark Signs a Four-Year Extension with the Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Linus Ullmark signs a four-year extension with the Ottawa Senators, matching the AAV...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Seattle Kraken Name Jordan Eberle as New Captain
The Seattle Kraken named Jordan Eberle as the second captain in franchise history. Can...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Bowman Calls Out D-Man Josh Brown After Poor Preseason
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman was direct when discussing Josh Brown’s preseason performance and...
-
Insider Says Oilers Recent Cap Move Teases Kane LTIR Decision
The Edmonton Oilers are making moves on Monday that one insider believes could directly...
-
Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Faces Line Demotion After Slow Start
In an offseason filled with Edmonton Oilers roster moves, one addition stuck out: Jeff...
-
Oilers Lose Lavoie as Golden Knights Claim Forward Off Waivers
The Edmonton Oilers lose Raphael Lavoie as the Vegas Golden Knights claim the skilled,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Sharangovich Injured, Honzek Makes Flames as Preseason Standout
Will Sam Honzek, Matt Coronato, and Devin Cooley make the Calgary Flames? Meanwhile, how...
Jon Harding
October 9, 2024 at 3:12 pm
Hutson looks good. Meanwhile in Leafland, Treliving and Shanahan appear to be on the verge of managing themselves into trouble. They just can’t help themselves. The response to the good money and trust shown by them towards Woll? Injured before the first game of the season. Pierre Lebrun is reporting talks have occurrred between Leafs and the Tavares camp about extension. Why? Why the rush? The Leafs owe him nothing. They have four of the 15 highest paid players in hockey on their roster. Carter Verheague signs eight years, seven million per in Florida. The only Leafs I’d rather have than him are Matthews and Nylander. Season hasn’t even started but the usual insanity in Leafland appears close at hand.