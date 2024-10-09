Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson is gearing up for one of the most anticipated games of his young career. His first NHL game is against none other than the Toronto Maple Leafs. As Hutson prepares to step onto the big stage, he shares his excitement, emotions, and expectations for facing his team’s historic rival.

You can view the interview in the video below:

The Excitement of Joining the Historic Rivalry Is Obvious

In his interview above, Hutson reflected on the long-standing rivalry between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs. Although he got a brief glimpse of it during the preseason, he knows the regular season will be different.

“Yeah, obviously, it’s a long history of rivalry,” Hutson noted in the interview. He acknowledged the weight of the moment. “To get a taste of it in preseason, you felt it a little bit, but now we’re getting into real games, so it’s going to be even more special.”

For a rookie, diving into a game steeped in tradition adds an extra layer of excitement. Hutson is well aware of how meaningful these matchups are for players and fans on both sides of the rivalry.

Hutson Feels the Emotions and Anticipation for the Big Stage

The youngster also spoke about his emotions leading into his first NHL game. Despite having played in big games before, nothing quite compares to the stage of a Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs game.

“I’ve never been a part of anything like that,” Hutson admitted, revealing how new this experience is for him. “I’m excited for the whole production—the atmosphere, the intensity on the ice, all that stuff.”

But even as he soaks in the excitement, Hutson knows that there’s a job to do. “It should be really cool. But, you know, we’ve got a game to play,” he said, grounding himself in the task at hand. “That’s what I’m most looking forward to—getting on the ice and focusing on the game.”

Hutson Is Keeping a Level Head Despite the Hype

Hutson may be excited, but he’s also approaching his first game with a level-headed mindset. He knows the attention and fanfare of playing in such a high-profile matchup. Still, for him, it’s about staying focused on playing his game.

“It’s just another day for me so far,” he said calmly, adding that while the buildup is exciting, the game itself matters most. “Once you get here, you’re ready to just get going, and you know, you feel excited.”

Lane Hutson of the Canadiens will play versus the Maple Leafs

This balance between excitement and focus will be crucial for Hutson as he steps onto the ice for the first time in a regular-season NHL game.

Hutson Is Ready to Embrace the Challenge

Ultimately, Lane Hutson is ready to embrace the challenge of playing in one of hockey’s most storied rivalries. With the weight of history on his shoulders and the eyes of fans on him, he’s ready to show what he can do on the big stage.

“I’m excited, but I’m ready,” Hutson concluded. “There’s a lot of hype, but at the end of the day, it’s about playing good hockey and contributing to the team. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Hutson’s first NHL game should be an unforgettable moment in his career. For Canadiens fans, there’s no better way to begin than by facing the team’s biggest rival, the Maple Leafs.

