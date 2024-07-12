Rutger McGroarty Getting Greedy, Teams Walking from Trade Talks

The Winnipeg Jets are facing turmoil with their top prospect, Rutger McGroarty, who has requested a trade but isn’t making life easy for the organization. The team is actively seeking to move McGroarty, and the Montreal Canadiens are among the teams with significant interest. However, speculation has also surfaced that the Canadiens have bailed. So too, other teams are starting to walk away from trade discussions because McGroarty’s camp has gotten greedy when it comes to playing time and assurances.

While not confirmed, rumors suggest that Canadiens’ general manager, Kent Hughes, has proposed a trade involving Filip Mesar, a 2025 first-round pick, and either Justin Barron or Jordan Harris in exchange for McGroarty. This potential trade has generated considerable buzz, especially considering the high-end talent of the prospects involved.

According to Slovak media, the Habs have apparently offered Filip Mesar, a 2025 1st round pick & either Justin Barron or Jordan Harris to the Winnipeg Jets for Rutger McGroarty ???? https://t.co/DBvZNEoFwj pic.twitter.com/nePEMekcHl — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 11, 2024

However, the situation has become complicated due to McGroarty’s reported demands. According to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Press, McGroarty has requested guaranteed substantial playing time and a role on the power-play. These conditions have made negotiations difficult, leading to the collapse of the proposed trade. And, it’s not just the Canadiens who are thinking twice about bringing McGroarty and his attitude in.

Teams Walking Away from Trade Discussions Based on McGroarty Rumors

McIntyre adds that the Jets, having informed other interested clubs about McGroarty, have encountered resistance due to these demands. Teams are hesitant to meet such guarantees, fearing the potential disruption to their roster dynamics and future planning. It sounds like a hot trade market has become increasingly cold.

Rutger McGroarty trade rumors Canadiens

The McGroarty issues were discussed in depth on Winnipeg Sports Talk as it was revealed several teams are wary of McGroarty’s demands. The hosts noted:

“There are other teams that might be interested in Rutger McGroarty that are hearing a lot of the same things from the McGroarty camp that the Jets have heard.”

If McGroarty’s attitude doesn’t come around, he could quickly find that he’s become a player with a bad reputation. Few, if any teams, will want to touch him.

The unfolding drama between the Jets and Canadiens highlights the complexities of NHL trades, where player demands and team strategies must align. For now, the future of Rutger McGroarty remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether the Jets will find a suitable trade partner willing to accommodate his conditions. The situation continues to evolve, with fans and analysts closely watching for the next development in this high-stakes saga.

