Canadiens Interest in Marchessault a Sign They Still Want to Add?

The Montreal Canadiens recently locked in Juraj Slafkovsky on a long-term deal, solidifying a key piece of their future this offseason. TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde discussed this move with Jay Onrait, highlighting its significance and what else the club might do as they take their next steps toward playoff contention. Specifically, the team’s interest in Jonathan Marchessault this offseason was brought up and it’s logical to wonder if their interest in the Nashville forward is an indication they’re still shopping. Are the Canadiens looking to add to their top-six forwards?

The Canadiens made a substantial effort to sign Marchessault, indicating their intent to bolster their top-six forwards. However, Marchessault opted for a five-year deal with the Nashville Predators due to a lack of term offered by the Canadiens and a chance to join Steven Stamkos and the Preds. This raises the question of whether Montreal is still in the market for a top-six winger or if Marchessault was a unique target. GM Kent Hughes remains active, with several intriguing free agents becoming available on July 1, 2024.

Rumors had linked the Quebecois forward to the Canadiens back to last season, but his expected market value of up to $7.2 million might have been a sticking point. He ultimately signed for $5.5 million and his age, 33, also factored into the decision-making process to stay out of the bidding war. The Canadiens preferred a younger forward to align with their core.

What Do the Canadiens Do Now After Marchessault Out?

As the Canadiens finalize their roster for the upcoming season, a key focus is the second line. The return of a healthy Kirby Dach and the presence of Alex Newhook are positives, but questions remain about the right winger position. Josh Anderson‘s ability to regain his scoring touch could fill this gap, though the Canadiens might continue exploring other options. We know the team wants younger and not incredibly expensive. Marchessault priced himself out of what the Habs were willing to do.

Jonathan Marchessault was pursued by the Montreal Canadiens

The top two lines, featuring Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Kirby Dach, and Alex Newhook, are nearly complete. However, the potential addition of a younger forward could enhance the lineup.

While the Canadiens missed out on Marchessault, their commitment to strengthening the roster remains evident and the team has not given up trying to find a top-six talent who can play with their core group.

