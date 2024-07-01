The Montreal Canadiens have secured the services of one of their youngest and most promising forwards, Juraj Slafkovsky. The team announced an eight-year contract extension with the 20-year-old who produced an impressive 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) over 82 games in the 2023-24 season.
In his second NHL season, he ranked third on the team in goals and hits (152), fourth in assists and points, and led all forwards with 71 blocked shots.
Slafkovsky made history as the first player in the Canadiens’ storied franchise to record 40 points in a single season before turning 20. His game took a significant leap forward in his sophomore year, particularly in playmaking. He was arguably the team’s best player in the second half of the 2023-24 season. His progress and potential made this extension a clear choice for the Canadiens.
The new deal places Slafkovsky alongside key teammates Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, solidifying a young and talented core for the Canadiens. Suzuki’s contract runs at an AAV of $7.875 million until 2030, Caufield’s at $7.850 million until 2031, and now Slafkovsky’s at $7.60 million AAV until 2033.
The Slafkovsky Deal: Gamble Or a Wise Investment
Slafkovsky finished the season strong, amassing 42 points in his last 52 games, equating to a 66-point pace over two-thirds of the season. His rapid improvement from a borderline AHL player to a legitimate first-liner in one year is a testament to his work ethic and talent.
This extension demonstrates Slafkovsky’s desire to win and his commitment to the team. General Manager Kent Hughes has had a productive offseason but quiet free agency day. He is making strategic moves, including having an impressive draft. He hasn’t dramatically overpaid for any free agents on Monday and this contract extension is another step in the Canadiens’ rebuild, setting the stage for future success with Slafkovsky as a key piece of the puzzle.
Next: Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 44 mins ago
Predators Lock Down Alexandre Carrier for Three Years
The Nashville Predators have come to terms with defensemen Alexandre Carrier, bringing him back...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 hours ago
Hurricanes Replace Blue Line Losses: Sign Walker, Gostisbehere
The Carolina Hurricanes replace blue line losses in Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce by...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 hours ago
Teuvo Teravainen Reunited With The Chicago Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen has signed with the Chicago Blackhawks. He returns to Chicago with much...
-
Featured/ 5 hours ago
Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?
Nick Robertson has grown tired of being moved around by the Toronto Maple Leafs...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Warren Foegele Heads to Kings on 3-Year Deal in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Oiler and free agent forward Warren Foegele...
-
Boston Bruins/ 7 hours ago
Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm Have Signed with Boston Bruins
Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and forward Elias Lindholm have both signed with the Boston Bruins,...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Jake DeBrusk Signs Deal With The Vancouver Canucks
Jake DeBrusk has signed a seven-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He'll make $5.5...
-
Nashville Predators/ 7 hours ago
Predators Sign Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei in Free Agency
The Nashville Predators have made a big splash in free agency, landing Steven Stamkos,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Vincent Desharnais Leaving Oilers, Testing Free Agent Market
Reports are that Vincent Desharnais is leaving the Edmonton Oilers and testing the free...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 9 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Reportedly Signing 4-Year Deal with Blackhawks
Tyler Bertuzzi is reportedly signing a 4-Year Deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in free...