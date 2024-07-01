The Montreal Canadiens have secured the services of one of their youngest and most promising forwards, Juraj Slafkovsky. The team announced an eight-year contract extension with the 20-year-old who produced an impressive 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) over 82 games in the 2023-24 season.

In his second NHL season, he ranked third on the team in goals and hits (152), fourth in assists and points, and led all forwards with 71 blocked shots.

Slafkovsky made history as the first player in the Canadiens’ storied franchise to record 40 points in a single season before turning 20. His game took a significant leap forward in his sophomore year, particularly in playmaking. He was arguably the team’s best player in the second half of the 2023-24 season. His progress and potential made this extension a clear choice for the Canadiens.

The new deal places Slafkovsky alongside key teammates Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, solidifying a young and talented core for the Canadiens. Suzuki’s contract runs at an AAV of $7.875 million until 2030, Caufield’s at $7.850 million until 2031, and now Slafkovsky’s at $7.60 million AAV until 2033.

The Slafkovsky Deal: Gamble Or a Wise Investment

Slafkovsky finished the season strong, amassing 42 points in his last 52 games, equating to a 66-point pace over two-thirds of the season. His rapid improvement from a borderline AHL player to a legitimate first-liner in one year is a testament to his work ethic and talent.

This extension demonstrates Slafkovsky’s desire to win and his commitment to the team. General Manager Kent Hughes has had a productive offseason but quiet free agency day. He is making strategic moves, including having an impressive draft. He hasn’t dramatically overpaid for any free agents on Monday and this contract extension is another step in the Canadiens’ rebuild, setting the stage for future success with Slafkovsky as a key piece of the puzzle.

