Examining Rumors Canadiens Are Eyeing a Patrik Laine Trade

As reported by Elliotte Friedman on Friday, Patrik Laine has been cleared to exit the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, marking a positive step for his health and well-being. Following the announcement, rumors about Laine being linked to the Montreal Canadiens quickly emerged. Is there anything to these trade rumors? Or, is this just the natural progression that comes with news that Laine can now talk to different NHL teams?

The talented winger has not played in an NHL game since 2023, and any potential trade to acquire him will need to be carefully considered. Laine is a talented and dynamic forward, but he may take time to regain his form. However, the Canadiens have a little time and Montreal boasts significant cap space and is in dire need of top-six goal-scoring, making Laine a potentially appealing option. The Canadiens also have a history of successfully rehabilitating players or taking on talents who need a fresh start. Laine fits within the age range of their core and would qualify as someone who could do well in the right environment.

As a player who will become a UFA in two years, he presents somewhat of a low-risk opportunity — that is, if the Canadiens can work out a deal to cover some of the cost of his $8.7 million salary.

What Would a Laine Trade to Montreal Involve?

Despite recent concerns about his performance, Laine has maintained a scoring pace of around 30 goals over the past three seasons. The Canadiens are in search of a permanent winger with strong offensive instincts, making Laine a fitting candidate. Unconfirmed reports from various sources (likely not the most reputable ones) said that Laine was spotted in Montreal. There has been talk before of the Canadiens potentially being interested, but GM Kent Hughes would be weary of the price.

Patrik Laine to Canadiens trade rumors

If the Canadiens pursue a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, they must tread carefully. While Laine’s price tag might be reasonable due to both parties’ desire to part ways, his declining underlying numbers raise questions about his long-term value. Although Laine is currently signed for $8.7 million per season, Montreal will likely not pay that amount in a trade. It is expected Columbus would retain salary in any deal. How much is not known.

The Blue Jackets are reportedly seeking draft picks and prospects in return for Laine. If Montreal decides to trade for him, they need to ensure they don’t give away a future star for a former one whose best days are behind him. At the same time, the Habs would have two years to evaluate whether he can become a key offensive player in their rebuilding process before a potential contract extension.

