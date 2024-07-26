NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted on Friday that there was good news when it comes to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, as the star winger has been cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. This marks a significant step forward for Laine, who has been addressing his mental health and well-being. Laine is also recovering from shoulder surgery, further complicating his situation. However, with him out of the program, trade talk surrounding Laine will pick up.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been attempting to trade Laine since the 26-year-old requested a move in early June. However, his involvement in the player assistance program had stalled any significant trade discussions. While Laine could have technically been traded while in the program, interested teams were hesitant to proceed without first speaking directly with him.
Laine’s substantial $8.7 million annual salary cap hit through the 2024-25 season and his 10-team no-trade list adds layers of complexity to any potential deal. Nonetheless, Laine’s return from the assistance program opens the door for more active trade negotiations.
The Blue Jackets Are Confident They Can Trade Laine
General Manager Don Waddell remains optimistic about the prospect of moving Laine, noting that several teams with available salary cap space might revisit trade discussions. “There really aren’t a lot of free agents out there,” Waddell told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. “If [teams] have the [salary] cap [space] today, they’ll probably still have it tomorrow. I know there are teams that are still interested.”
Portzline also noted while on TSN 690 Montreal last week, the type of return the Blue Jackets could seek for Laine includes draft picks and prospects rather than a roster player because of their off-season additions. Portzline also believes the Blue Jackets must retain part of his $8.7-million annual cap hit to facilitate a deal.
With Laine now cleared to communicate with interested teams, the next step involves direct contact between Laine and potential suitors. This will allow teams to gauge his readiness and fit for their roster. Laine’s proven scoring ability, despite his recent challenges, makes him a valuable asset for any team looking to bolster their offensive lineup.
Next: Kuznetsov Never Seriously Considered by Maple Leafs or Other Contenders
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 8 mins ago
Jeff Marek Confirms Departure From Sportsnet and 32 Thoughts
Jeff Marek has confirmed that he is no longer working with Sportsnet and has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Holloway Won’t Lose Spot Despite Oilers UFA Signings
Will Dylan Holloway lose ground on a stacked Oilers roster that now includes Jeff...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 7 hours ago
Patrik Laine Exits Player Assistance Program: Trade Talk to Pick Up
Teams that were awaiting Patrik Laine's return from the assistance program to pursue trade...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Hockey Fans React to Rumor Jeff Marek and Sportsnet Cut Ties
Hockey fans are reacting to rumors and a report that Jeff Marek and Sportsnet...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Bowman Hints at Length of Leon Draisaitl Extension with Oilers
During his introductory press conference, Stan Bowman hinted at the ideal length of a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Fans Petition to Fire Stan Bowman Gains Traction
The Edmonton Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as their 11th GM in franchise history,...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Buffalo Sabres Bet Big on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 5-Yr Contract
The Buffalo Sabres have secured their goaltending future by agreeing to terms with Ukko-Pekka...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Will Fans Give Stan Bowman a Fair Shot to Be GM of the Oilers?
Will Edmonton Oilers fans give Stan Bowman a fair shot to be the best...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Evgeny Kuznetsov Open to NHL Deal: Will a Team Offer Enough?
Evgeny Kuznetsov Open to NHL Deal: Will A Team Offer Enough?
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Marner’s Dilemma: Maple Leafs Legacy or Big Money Elsewhere?
For all one could say about the Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner, it's hard...