NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted on Friday that there was good news when it comes to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, as the star winger has been cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. This marks a significant step forward for Laine, who has been addressing his mental health and well-being. Laine is also recovering from shoulder surgery, further complicating his situation. However, with him out of the program, trade talk surrounding Laine will pick up.

Laine is still recovering from shoulder surgery. As for his NHL future, teams interested in acquiring him were told they are free to contact Laine.… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 26, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been attempting to trade Laine since the 26-year-old requested a move in early June. However, his involvement in the player assistance program had stalled any significant trade discussions. While Laine could have technically been traded while in the program, interested teams were hesitant to proceed without first speaking directly with him.

Laine’s substantial $8.7 million annual salary cap hit through the 2024-25 season and his 10-team no-trade list adds layers of complexity to any potential deal. Nonetheless, Laine’s return from the assistance program opens the door for more active trade negotiations.

The Blue Jackets Are Confident They Can Trade Laine

General Manager Don Waddell remains optimistic about the prospect of moving Laine, noting that several teams with available salary cap space might revisit trade discussions. “There really aren’t a lot of free agents out there,” Waddell told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. “If [teams] have the [salary] cap [space] today, they’ll probably still have it tomorrow. I know there are teams that are still interested.”

Portzline also noted while on TSN 690 Montreal last week, the type of return the Blue Jackets could seek for Laine includes draft picks and prospects rather than a roster player because of their off-season additions. Portzline also believes the Blue Jackets must retain part of his $8.7-million annual cap hit to facilitate a deal.

With Laine now cleared to communicate with interested teams, the next step involves direct contact between Laine and potential suitors. This will allow teams to gauge his readiness and fit for their roster. Laine’s proven scoring ability, despite his recent challenges, makes him a valuable asset for any team looking to bolster their offensive lineup.

