Jeff Marek Confirms Departure From Sportsnet and 32 Thoughts

After rumors started to swirl on Thursday that Jeff Marek and Sportsnet parted ways, it wasn’t clear why the separation and Marek hadn’t said anything on social media. But, as confirmation from Sportsnet took place in the hours that followed, Marek addressed the speculation on Friday.
He noted on Twitter/X after being silent since the NHL Draft, “Firstly, thanks for the outpouring of kinds words on Twitter/X. It really means the world to me.” He added:
After 13 great years at Sportsnet, I’m moving on. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m thankful to have worked alongside so many great people and played a role in bringing sports and hockey news to fans across Canada and the world. More to come soon. – Jeff
As a result of his parting ways with the network, it became clear that he would also no longer be a part of the extremely popular hockey podcast 32 Thoughts. Fans of the show immediately wondered what that meant when it came to future episodes and Marek’s co-host Elliotte Friedman cleared things up fairly quickly.
Friedman tweeted on Friday:
When we started the podcast, Sportsnet asked if I wanted to do it myself or have a co-host. I liked the idea of playing off someone; @moorescottmoore suggested Jeff Marek. It was brilliant. Jeff has his loopy suggestions, but they made for fun debates and great moments. Life throws curveballs at you. I will miss being his teammate, and thank him for being a tremendous co-pilot on the start to our 32 Thoughts podcasting voyage — which will continue.
And with that, fans will wait to see what happens both with Marek and with 32 Thoughts. For the former, it sounds like he’ll wind up in another place working for another network. Whether it’s hockey-related or with another sport remains to be seen. As for Friedman and 32 Thoughts, the show will return and while it is assumed Friedman will find another co-host, time will tell.
The landscape of Canadian hockey broadcasting changed this week. Depending on where Marek winds up, it might not be for the better.
Next: Examining Rumors Canadiens Are Eyeing a Patrik Laine Trade
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 mins ago
Jeff Marek Confirms Departure From Sportsnet and 32 Thoughts
Jeff Marek has confirmed that he is no longer working with Sportsnet and has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Holloway Won’t Lose Spot Despite Oilers UFA Signings
Will Dylan Holloway lose ground on a stacked Oilers roster that now includes Jeff...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 7 hours ago
Patrik Laine Exits Player Assistance Program: Trade Talk to Pick Up
Teams that were awaiting Patrik Laine's return from the assistance program to pursue trade...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Hockey Fans React to Rumor Jeff Marek and Sportsnet Cut Ties
Hockey fans are reacting to rumors and a report that Jeff Marek and Sportsnet...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Bowman Hints at Length of Leon Draisaitl Extension with Oilers
During his introductory press conference, Stan Bowman hinted at the ideal length of a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Fans Petition to Fire Stan Bowman Gains Traction
The Edmonton Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as their 11th GM in franchise history,...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Buffalo Sabres Bet Big on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 5-Yr Contract
The Buffalo Sabres have secured their goaltending future by agreeing to terms with Ukko-Pekka...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Will Fans Give Stan Bowman a Fair Shot to Be GM of the Oilers?
Will Edmonton Oilers fans give Stan Bowman a fair shot to be the best...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Evgeny Kuznetsov Open to NHL Deal: Will a Team Offer Enough?
Evgeny Kuznetsov Open to NHL Deal: Will A Team Offer Enough?
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Marner’s Dilemma: Maple Leafs Legacy or Big Money Elsewhere?
For all one could say about the Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner, it's hard...