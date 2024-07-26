Jeff Marek Confirms Departure From Sportsnet and 32 Thoughts

After rumors started to swirl on Thursday that Jeff Marek and Sportsnet parted ways, it wasn’t clear why the separation and Marek hadn’t said anything on social media. But, as confirmation from Sportsnet took place in the hours that followed, Marek addressed the speculation on Friday.

He noted on Twitter/X after being silent since the NHL Draft, “Firstly, thanks for the outpouring of kinds words on Twitter/X. It really means the world to me.” He added:

After 13 great years at Sportsnet, I’m moving on. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m thankful to have worked alongside so many great people and played a role in bringing sports and hockey news to fans across Canada and the world. More to come soon. – Jeff

– Jeff — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) July 26, 2024

As a result of his parting ways with the network, it became clear that he would also no longer be a part of the extremely popular hockey podcast 32 Thoughts. Fans of the show immediately wondered what that meant when it came to future episodes and Marek’s co-host Elliotte Friedman cleared things up fairly quickly.

Jeff Marek Sportsnet exit

Friedman tweeted on Friday:

When we started the podcast, Sportsnet asked if I wanted to do it myself or have a co-host. I liked the idea of playing off someone; @moorescottmoore suggested Jeff Marek. It was brilliant. Jeff has his loopy suggestions, but they made for fun debates and great moments. Life throws curveballs at you. I will miss being his teammate, and thank him for being a tremendous co-pilot on the start to our 32 Thoughts podcasting voyage — which will continue.

When we started the podcast, Sportsnet asked if I wanted to do it myself or have a co-host. I liked the idea of playing off someone; @moorescottmoore suggested Jeff Marek.



It was brilliant. Jeff has his loopy suggestions, but they made for fun debates and great moments.



Life… pic.twitter.com/Pzv9SJgn0U — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 26, 2024

And with that, fans will wait to see what happens both with Marek and with 32 Thoughts. For the former, it sounds like he’ll wind up in another place working for another network. Whether it’s hockey-related or with another sport remains to be seen. As for Friedman and 32 Thoughts, the show will return and while it is assumed Friedman will find another co-host, time will tell.

The landscape of Canadian hockey broadcasting changed this week. Depending on where Marek winds up, it might not be for the better.

