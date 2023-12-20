Revisiting the Near Trade By the Penguins for Brock Boeser

Sometimes, the best trades are the ones you don’t make. In the case of Brock Boeser, he was almost dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Vancouver Canucks before this season started. Had he been, the Canucks would have missed out on what looks to be one of the most incredible resurgences in the NHL this season.

As was explained by popular X.com (Twitter) account Big Head Hockey, faced with the prospect of a rebuild after a disappointing season, the Canucks were on the brink of a major trade involving their star player, Brock Boeser. Reports surfaced on February 28th, 2023, suggesting that the Pittsburgh Penguins were in talks to acquire Boeser. The idea was that the deal could potentially rejuvenate both teams.

Around the same time, this was also reported by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. It was said in February, the Penguins were having ‘serious discussions’ with the Canucks. If the trade was made, the Canucks would have retained some salary.

Brock Boeser Penguins trade rumor

The proposed trade, which never materialized, outlined the following terms:

To Pittsburgh: — Brock Boeser (retained)

To Vancouver: — Marcus Pettersson — Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Possibly some draft picks

However, the deal fell through, with rumors circulating that Pittsburgh was seeking a player with more contractual term. In a surprising twist, the Penguins shifted their focus the next day and secured Mikael Granlund instead.

The Canucks Almost Gave the Penguins a Star

Fast forward 10 months, and the decision not to trade Boeser appears to be a stroke of genius for the Canucks. This is not to say that Granlund isn’t a useful player. He’s having a solid season with the San Jose Sharks — 21 points in 24 games. That said, Boeser has emerged as the NHL’s second-highest goal-scorer, while the Canucks find themselves at the top of the league in wins. Heading into Tuesday’s action, Boeser shared the lead in NHL goal-scoring for the 2023/24 season with 23 goals. Auston Matthews scored twice in Toronto’s loss, putting him at 25 on the year.

As Big Head Hockey notes, this turn of events underscores a valuable lesson in the world of professional hockey: sometimes, the key to success isn’t necessarily a full-scale rebuild.

The Canucks opted for a different approach. They made strategic moves like signing valuable unrestricted free agents and acquiring players such as Filip Hronek, Sam Lafferty, Casey DeSmith. They also brought in Rick Tocchet as coach. These shrewd decisions have breathed new life into what was once a stagnant franchise. Not only that, but they are potentially turning into a contender.

