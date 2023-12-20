Insider Hints Oilers’ Defenseman a Sweetener in Campbell Trade

According to Darren Dreger, Philip Broberg is getting some attention around the NHL. Down in Bakersfield of the AHL, he’s logging between 25 and 27 minutes per night as a top-pairing defenseman and teams have taken notice. Dreger was asked if Broberg could be a trade candidate this season, and he responded yes. Moreover, Broberg makes sense in a specific deal.

The Oilers are desperately looking to move Jack Campbell in a deal. He too is in Bakersfield, but unlike Broberg, Campbell isn’t showing well. If the Oilers are going to successfully move the final seasons on his $5 million per season contract, GM Ken Holland will need to add a sweetener. Broberg could be that sweetener, suggests Dreger.

Dreger says Broberg wants to get back into the NHL, but that’s not likely in Edmonton unless there is an injury. He explains:

“A trade seems the most likely, but here’s an interesting twist. Maybe it’s not just Broberg for an asset coming back to the Edmonton Oilers. Maybe Broberg becomes the sweetener so they can also move Jack Campbell’s contract so they can free up a little cap space.”

Broberg Growing as a Commodity Day by Day: Enough for a Campbell Trade?

While some might argue that Broberg might not be enough to move Campbell, Dreger says that Broberg is growing as a commodity day by day. The more he plays the more experience he gets. With big minutes, the more it sounds like teams are focusing their sights on the player.

This might be a viable solution for the Oilers. It’s not ideal to lose Broberg just to move Campbell, but getting rid of that contract without giving a first-round pick is important.

