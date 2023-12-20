According to Darren Dreger, Philip Broberg is getting some attention around the NHL. Down in Bakersfield of the AHL, he’s logging between 25 and 27 minutes per night as a top-pairing defenseman and teams have taken notice. Dreger was asked if Broberg could be a trade candidate this season, and he responded yes. Moreover, Broberg makes sense in a specific deal.
The Oilers are desperately looking to move Jack Campbell in a deal. He too is in Bakersfield, but unlike Broberg, Campbell isn’t showing well. If the Oilers are going to successfully move the final seasons on his $5 million per season contract, GM Ken Holland will need to add a sweetener. Broberg could be that sweetener, suggests Dreger.
Dreger says Broberg wants to get back into the NHL, but that’s not likely in Edmonton unless there is an injury. He explains:
“A trade seems the most likely, but here’s an interesting twist. Maybe it’s not just Broberg for an asset coming back to the Edmonton Oilers. Maybe Broberg becomes the sweetener so they can also move Jack Campbell’s contract so they can free up a little cap space.”
Broberg Growing as a Commodity Day by Day: Enough for a Campbell Trade?
While some might argue that Broberg might not be enough to move Campbell, Dreger says that Broberg is growing as a commodity day by day. The more he plays the more experience he gets. With big minutes, the more it sounds like teams are focusing their sights on the player.
This might be a viable solution for the Oilers. It’s not ideal to lose Broberg just to move Campbell, but getting rid of that contract without giving a first-round pick is important.
Next: Oilers Unsure About Emptying Cupboards To Trade Campbell
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Insider Hints Oilers’ Defenseman a Sweetener in Campbell Trade
TSN Insider Darren Dreger says that Philip Broberg might be the sweetener the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
BetMGM and NHL Extend Partnership on Multi-Year Deal
BetMGM and NHL deepen ties with VIP experiences, branded games, and national broadcast visibility...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Loan Rookie Matt Poitras to Canada World Juniors Team
Boston Bruins rookie Matt Poitras has earned a coveted spot on Team Canada's World...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Did the Maple Leafs Make a Mistake Trading Sam Lafferty?
The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Sam Lafferty, but the deal might have been a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Dylan Holloway Return After Christmas a Gift for Oilers’ Draisaitl
Dylan Holloway isn't expected back for the Edmonton Oilers until after Christmas, and his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ GM Reveals Trade Plans Ahead of Upcoming NHL Deadline
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland hints a trade plan, emphasizing strategic moves in the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Trade Talk On Coyotes’ Karel Vejmelka Picks Up, 2 Teams Linked
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Karel Vejmelka is attracting attention from multiple teams...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Antti Raanta Placed on Waivers By Hurricanes, Oilers Among Fits
The Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday. A few teams look...
-
Dallas Stars/ 4 days ago
Chychrun Shares Gruesome Photo Explaining Viral Video
Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun explains why a video of him going to the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
Canadiens Considering Trade of David Savard Ahead of Deadline
David Savard, a veteran defenseman with experience could fetch significant return as Montreal looks...
Pingback: Former Top Pick, Nolan Patrick Seemingly Retires From the NHL
Pingback: Former Top Pick, Nolan Patrick Seemingly Retires From the NHL - Click Sports News