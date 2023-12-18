Penguins Could Be Hinting at Trading Erik Karlsson

As per Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, recent comments by Kyle Dubas might have hinted at his willingness to trade big names if the team doesn’t turn things around. After a brutal 7-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, it only seemed to cement feelings that perhaps this Penguins team isn’t good enough. That could lead to tough conversations, including one about a trade that would include Erik Karlsson.

Among the things the Penguins can do to really shake things up is trade one of the members of their new core four. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malking, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson want to win. In fact, they only have so much time left to do so. If the Penguins aren’t going to be close this season, could Dubas move the piece he added that hasn’t seemed to make the difference it was intended to?

Kingerski writes:

From this view of the church, it seems the Penguins could indeed trade Erik Karlsson. He’s here to win, and if that’s not going to happen, both sides could find a quick and amicable parting. Dubas could surely recoup the first and second-round picks the Penguins gave up in the deal, if not more, and even come out ahead. However, next summer is the more likely timeframe for that trade because of Karlsson’s salary.

Kingerski adds, “Even Jake Guentzel could be a goner by this year’s NHL trade deadline.”

Karlsson Maybe, But No Chance Penguins Trade One of the Big Three

Kingerski adds that it would have to be Karlsson who goes in a big splash move because there’s no chance Dubas trades one of the big three. They’ve committed to Crosby, Malkin, and Letang and unless one of them asks to be dealt, they are staying put.

He adds, “Nor are the Penguins core-three the problem facing the team. It’s fair to assess the Penguins as getting the absolute most out of the core while struggling to get enough from the rest.” The only way this narrative changes would be if Malkin felt he wasn’t wanted. In June 2022, he was prepared to depart, not due to a desire to leave, but purportedly because he sensed a lack of interest from the Penguins. If he felt that way again, he might be open to a deal.

But, Kingerski believes all three would rather help a rebuild than bail on it. As for Karlsson, if it turns out this was a huge mistake to trade for him, Dubas might try to correct it.

