5 Reasons Maple Leafs Are a Better Team This Year Than Last

Although the offseason is far from over and there are more moves to be made, the Toronto Maple Leafs have undergone some significant changes. During the NHL’s free agency period, the team lost some players but they gained some others.
In this post, I’ll share why I believe the team has improved compared to the last season. Specifically, I’ll look at five key reasons why the new-look Maple Leafs are a stronger team heading into the 2023-24 regular season.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, Elliott, Bertuzzi & Reaves
Reason One: The Maple Leafs’ Forward Group Is Stronger
First, no key players – none of the Core Four – have departed. Although 23-goal scoring winger Michael Bunting has gone, new Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving compensated by bringing in Tyler Bertuzzi. He’s a top-six forward with a greater goal-scoring potential than Bunting.
Bertuzzi’s offensive power gives the Maple Leafs an edge in their wingers. In the whole, the team has actually increased its overall offensive potential compared with last season.
Reason Two: The Maple Leafs Have Improved Depth at Center
The team had a strong group of centers during the postseason. Although the team lost both Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari from that playoff team, it has successfully filled in the gaps in the lineup. I, for one, am pleased the team re-signed center David Kampf to be the shutdown center of either the third-line or the fourth.
It will be interesting to see just how Matthew Knies plays. Some believe O’Reilly had more of an offensive upside, but I think the rookie Knies might be able to compensate. He sure covers the loss of Acciari, who was tough but didn’t score much. While the jury is out over the long haul of an 82-game season, Knies could become a Calder Trophy contender. If so, that elevates the team’s forward depth and contributing to a stronger center position.
Related: How Effective Will John Klingberg Be with the Maple Leafs?
Reason Three: The Maple Leafs Third Line Has Been Upgraded
I’m sorry to see forward Alex Kerfoot depart. However, I’m getting more and more excited by the signing of Max Domi. He’s both a stronger offensive player and a more physical player.
If Domi lands on the third line, he’s a huge upgrade on that forward line. He should easily surpass Kerfoot’s offensive contributions. He will for sure increase the team’s competitiveness.
Reason Four: The Maple Leafs Defense Is Improved
Although I don’t believe Justin Holl was nearly as bad as fans believed, the signing of John Klingberg could become a really strong move. He’s an offense-minded veteran defenseman who could run the first-unit power play and allow Morgan Rielly to move to the second-unit. Rielly is good five-on-five.
Although Klingberg also has some warts on the defensive part of his game, he significantly strengthens the team’s defensive unit as a whole. His presence improves the team’s offense considerably.
As well, I believe Conor Timmins is better than people think – again, especially on offense. I also believe the team will add a couple of low-cost bigger defensive-minded blue liners to the team’s overall mix. But I believe the team’s defense is better than most people think.
Reason Five: The Goaltending Will Be Better
While it’s too bad that Matt Murray could not reprise his stellar play with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he didn’t. He was simply injured too much to help. When the team re-signs Ilya Samsonov – who I believe has already agreed upon an extension – he’ll be the team’s number one goalie. He’s good.
Joseph Woll was solid last season and should be a good backup for the team. That goalie twosome provides a stronger presence between the pipes compared to what the Maple Leafs have had over the past few seasons. I think that Samsonov and Woll, together, will offer the team stability in the crease.
The Bottom Line
Overall, I believe the Maple Leafs have made big improvements to their roster. Unless William Nylander is traded, which sadly is a possibility, the entire set of forward lines is must stronger and provides secondary scoring.
The team’s defense is just as good or better. And, the goalies will give the team stability and enhanced depth in net.
With all these upgrades, the Maple Leafs should be able to compete for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Even more important, they should be able to make a deeper postseason run in 2024.
Related: Dobber Hockey Names Samsonov Top 3 Goalie for the Money
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 8 hours ago
Flames Getting Worried Elias Lindholm Still Hasn’t Made a Decision
The Calgary Flames are reaching a point where they might need to move on...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Samsonov’s Arbitration Filing Simply a “Favor” for Maple Leafs [Report]
Ilya Samsonov's arbitration hearing proves advantageous for the Maple Leafs, offering flexibility in negotiations...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Bowen Byram’s Deal Sets the Bar for Evan Bouchard’s Bridge Contract
Bowen Byram's recent contract deal raises expectations and implications for Evan Bouchard's upcoming negotiations
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Sharks Playing a “Poker Game” with Probable Erik Karlsson Trade
Elliotte Friedman reports an Erik Karlsson trade is still down to two teams, but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Wayne Gretzky Says He Has Unique Working Relationship with Oilers
Wayne Gretzky might not be on the payroll or listed on the team's site,...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Have Options For Nylander Despite Dud DeBrincat Trade
Toronto Maple Leafs fans shouldn't panic about a potential underwhelming return if William Nylander...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Penguins Won’t Deal Pettersson as Part of Any Erik Karlsson Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made it clear that Marcus Pettersson is off the table...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Trading DeBrincat Opens the Door for Senators to Sign Tarasenko
The Ottawa Senators find themselves in need of a new addition to their top...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
The Truth About Trade Rumors Linking the Canadiens to Lafrenière
Rumors swirl about a possible trade involving Alexis Lafrenière, with the Montreal Canadiens among...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
Is a Trade Request Part of Logan Couture’s Future in San Jose?
All eyes are on Erik Karlsson, but will Logan Couture be the next player...