Arizona Coyotes Trying to Terminate Alex Galchenyuk’s Contract

The Arizona Coyotes have made a surprising move by placing forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers, with the intention of terminating his contract. The team announced this development through their PR Twitter account, stating that they would not provide further comments at this time. Galchenyuk had signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on July 1st, worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 in the minors.
By going on waivers, any of the 31 NHL teams to claim his contract for the upcoming season. But, if he clears waivers by tomorrow at noon, he will become an unrestricted free agent allowing those same 31 teams to sign a new deal with him. While it’s hard to imagine him signing a cheaper deal anywhere else, given the lack of information surrounding the termination and the Coyotes’ decision not to comment further, it seems unlikely that he will be claimed.
Speculation suggests that Galchenyuk may have violated the terms of his contract, leading to the Coyotes’ decision to terminate it. The NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) is reportedly reviewing the circumstances surrounding this termination, and reports from insiders like Elliotte Friedman indicate that the NHL itself is also looking into the matter. Greg Wyshynski points out, “An NHL source tells ESPN that the Coyotes had discovered an “off-ice situation” impacting Galchenyuk that was previously unknown to the team.”
Details regarding the specific reasons for the termination remain unknown at this time. As the situation unfolds, further updates and insights are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Galchenyuk’s unexpected contract termination and its potential implications for his future in the NHL.
Next: 5 Reasons Maple Leafs Are a Better Team This Year Than Last
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 22 hours ago
Flames Getting Worried Elias Lindholm Still Hasn’t Made a Decision
The Calgary Flames are reaching a point where they might need to move on...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Samsonov’s Arbitration Filing Simply a “Favor” for Maple Leafs [Report]
Ilya Samsonov's arbitration hearing proves advantageous for the Maple Leafs, offering flexibility in negotiations...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bowen Byram’s Deal Sets the Bar for Evan Bouchard’s Bridge Contract
Bowen Byram's recent contract deal raises expectations and implications for Evan Bouchard's upcoming negotiations
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Sharks Playing a “Poker Game” with Probable Erik Karlsson Trade
Elliotte Friedman reports an Erik Karlsson trade is still down to two teams, but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Wayne Gretzky Says He Has Unique Working Relationship with Oilers
Wayne Gretzky might not be on the payroll or listed on the team's site,...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Have Options For Nylander Despite Dud DeBrincat Trade
Toronto Maple Leafs fans shouldn't panic about a potential underwhelming return if William Nylander...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Penguins Won’t Deal Pettersson as Part of Any Erik Karlsson Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made it clear that Marcus Pettersson is off the table...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Trading DeBrincat Opens the Door for Senators to Sign Tarasenko
The Ottawa Senators find themselves in need of a new addition to their top...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 days ago
The Truth About Trade Rumors Linking the Canadiens to Lafrenière
Rumors swirl about a possible trade involving Alexis Lafrenière, with the Montreal Canadiens among...
-
Featured/ 6 days ago
Is a Trade Request Part of Logan Couture’s Future in San Jose?
All eyes are on Erik Karlsson, but will Logan Couture be the next player...
Pingback: Capitals Look to Make Trade, Have "Pretty Good Offers Out There"