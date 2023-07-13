Arizona Coyotes Trying to Terminate Alex Galchenyuk’s Contract

The Arizona Coyotes have made a surprising move by placing forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers, with the intention of terminating his contract. The team announced this development through their PR Twitter account, stating that they would not provide further comments at this time. Galchenyuk had signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on July 1st, worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 in the minors.

By going on waivers, any of the 31 NHL teams to claim his contract for the upcoming season. But, if he clears waivers by tomorrow at noon, he will become an unrestricted free agent allowing those same 31 teams to sign a new deal with him. While it’s hard to imagine him signing a cheaper deal anywhere else, given the lack of information surrounding the termination and the Coyotes’ decision not to comment further, it seems unlikely that he will be claimed.

Speculation suggests that Galchenyuk may have violated the terms of his contract, leading to the Coyotes’ decision to terminate it. The NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) is reportedly reviewing the circumstances surrounding this termination, and reports from insiders like Elliotte Friedman indicate that the NHL itself is also looking into the matter. Greg Wyshynski points out, “An NHL source tells ESPN that the Coyotes had discovered an “off-ice situation” impacting Galchenyuk that was previously unknown to the team.”

Details regarding the specific reasons for the termination remain unknown at this time. As the situation unfolds, further updates and insights are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Galchenyuk’s unexpected contract termination and its potential implications for his future in the NHL.

