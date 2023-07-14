Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Reaves, Domi, Bertuzzi & Samsonov

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, I’ll look at the news that’s emerging from the team.
Related: 5 Reasons Maple Leafs Are a Better Team This Year Than Last
Maple Leafs Quick Hit News Items
Quick Hit One: Roster Additions Seem to Improve Team
The Maple Leafs made proactive moves to acquire players with different skill sets. The team aims to bring toughness and grit to its lineup. Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi’s additions reshape the team’s on-ice personality and make them a more challenging opponent.
Quick Hit Two: Quiet Dressing Room
General Manager Brad Treliving recognized the need to improve the “quiet” Maple Leafs’ dressing room environment. To do so, the team added players like Reaves and Domi. They infuse competitiveness, life, and toughness into the team. The goal is to build a battling culture and create a more challenging environment for opponents. These new players change the team’s dynamics.
Quick Hit Three: Interest in Brian Elliott
The Maple Leafs are rumored to be interested in goaltender Brian Elliott. Is their current goaltending situation problematic? Perhaps, Joseph Woll’s NHL experience is limited. Matt Murray probably won’t return due to salary-cap constraints. As a result, Elliott could serve as a backup goalie for the team. Or, he could be assigned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies to stay ready.
Quick Hit Four: Importance of Change for Change’s Sake
The Maple Leafs’ offseason moves are a departure from the previous season’s lineup. General Manager Treliving has made significant changes. He added defenseman John Klingberg and top-six forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, strengthening the team’s scoring abilities.
Change, in itself, could be an important intangible. Could it spur the team’s success? As well, Treliving wanted to address dressing room issues and create a competitive and physical team. That he’s done.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Domi, Elliott, Bertuzzi & Reaves
Quick Hit Five: The Potential Impact of the New Attitude
The Maple Leafs’ culture and mental attitude could undergo positive changes with the new roster. The team’s on-ice skills will remain important. However, adding players with intangibles and different ways of playing could transform the team’s narrative. The question remains whether these changes will positively impact the team’s performance during the postseason.
Quick Hit Six: Maple Leafs’ Odds Dropped
Interestingly, with these changes, the Maple Leafs’ odds of winning the Stanley Cup have decreased in the eyes of oddsmakers. That change followed the departure of several free agents. The team’s odds dropped from 10/1 to 14/1. It reflected concerns about their roster changes and the potential impact on their strength and depth.
Quick Hit Seven: Nylander Contract Negotiations
The Maple Leafs are currently negotiating a new contract with forward William Nylander. Nylander’s seeking a salary of $10 million or more, while the team aims to stay under $9 million. If an agreement is not reached before training camp in September, a trade might be considered. In fact, the rumor is that it’s already being talked about.
Quick Hit Eight: Projected Forward Lineup
The projected forward lineup for the Maple Leafs for next season has changed from this time last year. The forward lines feature new signings, which have shifted the team toward a more physical style of play. The defensive pairings remain largely unchanged, with John Klingberg is now the only notable addition.
Quick Hit Nine: Projected Defensive Pairings
The defensive pairings for the Maple Leafs are projected to include (first-pairing) Morgan Rielly – T.J. Brodie, (second-pairing) Jake McCabe – John Klingberg, and (third-pairing) Mark Giordano – Timothy Liljegren. Depth defensemen Connor Timmins and Max Lajoie are included as extras.
Quick Hit Ten: Projected Goaltending Duo
The projected goaltending twosome will likely be Samsonov as the starter and Woll as the backup. Murray, who has been plagued by injuries, will likely not be part of the roster come October.
Related: MITCH MARNER EXCITED ABOUT NEW MAPLE LEAFS SIGNINGS
More News
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Nylander a Critical Part of Any Maple Leafs and Sharks Trade Talks
Trade rumors link William Nylander and Erik Karlsson, but the Maple Leafs' involvement seems...
-
Featured/ 8 hours ago
Patrick Kane Taking Risky, Atypical Approach to Free Agency
Patrick Kane’s future in the NHL remains uncertain as he enters free agency for...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Getting Worried Elias Lindholm Still Hasn’t Made a Decision
The Calgary Flames are reaching a point where they might need to move on...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Samsonov’s Arbitration Filing Simply a “Favor” for Maple Leafs [Report]
Ilya Samsonov's arbitration hearing proves advantageous for the Maple Leafs, offering flexibility in negotiations...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bowen Byram’s Deal Sets the Bar for Evan Bouchard’s Bridge Contract
Bowen Byram's recent contract deal raises expectations and implications for Evan Bouchard's upcoming negotiations
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Sharks Playing a “Poker Game” with Probable Erik Karlsson Trade
Elliotte Friedman reports an Erik Karlsson trade is still down to two teams, but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Wayne Gretzky Says He Has Unique Working Relationship with Oilers
Wayne Gretzky might not be on the payroll or listed on the team's site,...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Have Options For Nylander Despite Dud DeBrincat Trade
Toronto Maple Leafs fans shouldn't panic about a potential underwhelming return if William Nylander...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Penguins Won’t Deal Pettersson as Part of Any Erik Karlsson Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made it clear that Marcus Pettersson is off the table...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Trading DeBrincat Opens the Door for Senators to Sign Tarasenko
The Ottawa Senators find themselves in need of a new addition to their top...