Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Reaves, Domi, Bertuzzi & Samsonov

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, I’ll look at the news that’s emerging from the team.

Maple Leafs Quick Hit News Items

Quick Hit One: Roster Additions Seem to Improve Team

The Maple Leafs made proactive moves to acquire players with different skill sets. The team aims to bring toughness and grit to its lineup. Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi’s additions reshape the team’s on-ice personality and make them a more challenging opponent.

Quick Hit Two: Quiet Dressing Room

General Manager Brad Treliving recognized the need to improve the “quiet” Maple Leafs’ dressing room environment. To do so, the team added players like Reaves and Domi. They infuse competitiveness, life, and toughness into the team. The goal is to build a battling culture and create a more challenging environment for opponents. These new players change the team’s dynamics.

Quick Hit Three: Interest in Brian Elliott

The Maple Leafs are rumored to be interested in goaltender Brian Elliott. Is their current goaltending situation problematic? Perhaps, Joseph Woll’s NHL experience is limited. Matt Murray probably won’t return due to salary-cap constraints. As a result, Elliott could serve as a backup goalie for the team. Or, he could be assigned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies to stay ready.

Quick Hit Four: Importance of Change for Change’s Sake

The Maple Leafs’ offseason moves are a departure from the previous season’s lineup. General Manager Treliving has made significant changes. He added defenseman John Klingberg and top-six forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, strengthening the team’s scoring abilities.

Change, in itself, could be an important intangible. Could it spur the team’s success? As well, Treliving wanted to address dressing room issues and create a competitive and physical team. That he’s done.

Quick Hit Five: The Potential Impact of the New Attitude

The Maple Leafs’ culture and mental attitude could undergo positive changes with the new roster. The team’s on-ice skills will remain important. However, adding players with intangibles and different ways of playing could transform the team’s narrative. The question remains whether these changes will positively impact the team’s performance during the postseason.

Quick Hit Six: Maple Leafs’ Odds Dropped

Interestingly, with these changes, the Maple Leafs’ odds of winning the Stanley Cup have decreased in the eyes of oddsmakers. That change followed the departure of several free agents. The team’s odds dropped from 10/1 to 14/1. It reflected concerns about their roster changes and the potential impact on their strength and depth.

Quick Hit Seven: Nylander Contract Negotiations

The Maple Leafs are currently negotiating a new contract with forward William Nylander. Nylander’s seeking a salary of $10 million or more, while the team aims to stay under $9 million. If an agreement is not reached before training camp in September, a trade might be considered. In fact, the rumor is that it’s already being talked about.

Quick Hit Eight: Projected Forward Lineup

The projected forward lineup for the Maple Leafs for next season has changed from this time last year. The forward lines feature new signings, which have shifted the team toward a more physical style of play. The defensive pairings remain largely unchanged, with John Klingberg is now the only notable addition.

Quick Hit Nine: Projected Defensive Pairings

The defensive pairings for the Maple Leafs are projected to include (first-pairing) Morgan Rielly – T.J. Brodie, (second-pairing) Jake McCabe – John Klingberg, and (third-pairing) Mark Giordano – Timothy Liljegren. Depth defensemen Connor Timmins and Max Lajoie are included as extras.

Quick Hit Ten: Projected Goaltending Duo

The projected goaltending twosome will likely be Samsonov as the starter and Woll as the backup. Murray, who has been plagued by injuries, will likely not be part of the roster come October.

