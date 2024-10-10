Rantanen Reportedly Halts Talks: Avalanche Trade Rumors Surface

According to Adrian Dater and his recent Substack Newsletter report, Colorado Avalanche superstar Mikko Rantanen is closing down contract extension talks with the team as the season begins. A pending unrestricted free agent who just scored a hat trick on opening night for the Avs, Rantanen is reportedly looking to leverage his season into a much bigger deal than his current $9.25 million contract.
Dater’s report comes behind a paywall, but he writes that despite summer reports suggesting that a lucrative contract extension for Mikko Rantanen and the Avalanche was ‘close,’ the reality is that the two sides remain apart. He noted his NHL sources indicate that Rantanen will not consider any new extension discussions throughout the regular season. Rantanen and his agent engaged in talks with the Avalanche over the summer and into the fall, but they were unable to reach an agreement.
Dater adds:
“I Rantanen’s camp, in fact, does not entertain any extension talks during the regular season, that means it’s possible the Avs could lose him to unrestricted free agency next July 1st. If the Avs think it’s unlikely he’d come to terms on a new deal, he could become trade bait to another team by the NHL trade deadline of March 7th, 2025.”
Would the Colorado Avalanche actually consider trading Rantanen? It seems unlikely, but if the team is out of the playoff mix and they feel he’s going to hold them hostage on price, anything is possible.
If Dater’s report is accurate, it is not good news for the Avalanche. There is always a huge risk in letting someone of Rantanen’s skill level walk into unrestricted free agency.
Rantanen Is A Bonafide NHL Superstar
Rantanen is a huge part of the team’s offense and at just 27 years old, he still has plenty of prime years left in his NHL career. He scored 42 goals and 104 points last season for the Avs, one point less than the 105 points he posted in 2022-23. This is not a player the Avs should consider moving without first making sure a last-ditch effort to secure him on an eight-year extension at around $13 million per season won’t get it done.
Leon Draisaitl just secured a $14 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers and the numbers are comparable. The two players are roughly the same age, have had similar levels of production and both know how to score. If Rantanen makes it to the open market, he’s bound to get somewhere near what Draisaitl got, maybe more if teams get into a bidding war as the cap increases to $92 million per season.
