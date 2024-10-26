Top NHL Scorers So Far: Surprises, Hot Starts, What to Watch?

A few names jump out unexpectedly when looking at the early scoring leaders for the 2023-24 NHL season. Who are the NHL’s top scorers so far in the 2024-25 regular season? Who isn’t there, and who usually might be?

7 Top NHL Scorers and Key Observations

Here’s a look at the current top seven scorers:

#1: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

The young defenseman has started the season on fire, with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in eight games. Makar’s numbers are notable, given his position. He can contribute heavily on offense while leading from the blue line, which highlights his unique skill set. A point of interest is his minus-2 rating, which might indicate defensive lapses during high-scoring games.

#2: Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Panarin’s 14 points in seven games come from six goals and eight assists. He’s showing that he scores and sets goals for his teammates. Panarin’s 26.1% shooting percentage is impressive and suggests he’s picking his shots well. As one of the more consistent playmakers in the league, Panarin’s role in New York’s offense is crucial, and he’s already showing his high value this season.

#3: Mark Stone and Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights)

Vegas has two high players on the scoring list, which reflects their strong team chemistry. Stone’s 14 points and Eichel’s 13 show a balanced offensive approach. Their significant plus/minus ratings (plus-6) underscore the team’s focus on solid two-way play. Stone also sees success in his playmaking (11 assists), often overshadowed by his defensive ability.

#4: Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

With eight goals in seven games, Kucherov leads in goals among this group. His shooting percentage (26.7%) is a big jump from last season’s numbers, showcasing a hot start. He remains central to Tampa Bay’s power play, and his role as a game-changer is as strong as ever.

#5: Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild)

Kaprizov is another forward off to a fast start, with four goals and nine assists. He’s been consistent for Minnesota and shows his usual flashy style. At the same time, he’s maintaining an impressive two-way game (plus-6 rating). Kaprizov’s ability to create scoring chances and finish them makes him a focal point for Minnesota’s offense.

#6: Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche)

MacKinnon and Rantanen are producing for the Avalanche, each posting 13 points over eight games. While MacKinnon’s 10% shooting percentage suggests he could improve his finishing, Rantanen’s higher percentage (17.4%) reflects his efficiency in front of the net. Colorado’s potent offense is in full swing, with these two stars are driving their success.

#7: Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Reinhart’s 13 points include five goals. He’s finding his groove early. His strong start is helping Florida, which is particularly important as the team works to maintain its momentum from last season’s playoff run. Reinhart’s efficiency (21.7% shooting) signals he’s picking his spots well.

Takeaways and Surprises with the NHL Scoring Leaders

The first surprise is that the defense is leading the offense. Makar’s impressive dominance among forwards as a defenseman highlights how the role of defensemen in scoring is evolving. His place among scoring leaders demonstrates the importance of a two-way, offense-driven defenseman in today’s NHL.

Second, Kucherov’s league-leading eight goals and high shooting percentage suggest he’s off to one of his best starts in recent years. He’s one to watch as Tampa Bay navigates its season.

Third, Vegas and Colorado each have two top-ranked players. This shows the advantage of multiple scoring threats. This depth is instrumental in the playoffs, where balanced offense becomes critical.

The Bigger Question: Who’s Not Among the NHL’s Top Scorers?

As surprising as the current list of NHL scoring leaders might be for who is present, it’s perhaps even more surprising for who isn’t. The usual frontrunners from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are absent. Generational talents like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Auston Matthews, typically headlining scoring charts, have yet to crack the top rankings this season.

While there’s still plenty of time for them to make an impact, their absence from the leaderboard highlights how unpredictable the early season can be—and how new stars are stepping up across the league. The coming weeks should be fascinating as we see if these trends continue or if the familiar faces reclaim their places at the top.

