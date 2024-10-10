Malkin Teases Trade If Penguins Not Playoff Team Before Retirement

According to a post by Josh Yohe of The Athletic, Evgeni Malkin is considering his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins as he enters the final two years of his contract, which expires when he is just shy of 40. An elite player in the NHL for over a decade, Malkin experienced a ton of success on Stanley Cup-winning teams before the Penguins took a turn in a different direction. Now, as the club goes through a retool, Maklin has to balance the desire to win with the fact his window to play is closing. If the Penguins aren’t going to be a playoff team, does that mean the only option left is a trade?

Noting that these could be his last two seasons in the NHL, the reality has to be setting in that if he wants to play meaningful postseason hockey again, he might have to do so somewhere other than Pittsburgh. He’s aware that retirement is creeping up on him, but he said he wants to play in the playoffs one more time before making that decision.

“I love the playoffs so much… I couldn’t leave if I never play in the playoffs again,” he declared.

Evgeni Malkin Penguins might be traded before retirement

Malkin, who has faced numerous injuries throughout his career, including two ACL surgeries, remains optimistic. “My body doesn’t feel perfect,” he admitted, “but my mind? It feels great.” He is determined to make these final years memorable and, ideally, he’d like to see the playoffs again with the Penguins.

Unfortunately, the Penguins haven’t made the playoffs since 2022, and Malkin’s frustration is playing a factor in his career choices. “I was so mad the last two years,” he said, recalling how close the team came to securing a postseason berth. “Missing the playoffs by one or two points. Terrible.”

Would Malkin Accept a Trade from Penguins for the Playoffs?

While Malkin considers retirement, he’s clear about his terms: he won’t hang up his skates without one last shot at playoff glory. If the playoffs are a priority over being a career Penguin, it means a discussion with GM Kyle Dubas. He’s got a full no-movement clause, so he’ll get say in where he goes.

If the Penguins fail to compete this season, will Malkin consider a trade to a contender? He didn’t rule out that possibility, making it evident that his passion for playoff hockey drives him forward.

