Canucks Acquire Erik Brannstrom from Avalanche for Tucker Poolman & Pick

On Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Canucks announced the acquisition of defenseman Erik Brannstrom from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. General Manager Patrik Allvin confirmed the trade today, right before placing Brannstrom on waivers.
The Brannstrom deal comes as a bit of a surprise, if only because it’s uncommon for a recently signed unrestricted free agent to be traded before even playing a game for their new team. The Avalanche signed Brannstrom to a one-year, $900K deal after the Ottawa Senators chose not to offer him a qualifying contract.
Technically, they could claim him off of waivers.
Brannstrom is a puck-moving defenseman who can bring a strong offensive skill set to Vancouver. He is known for his ability as a break-out passer and puck carrier, excelling in driving play from a third-pair role. However, his smaller stature and occasional turnover issues have been points of concern throughout his career. It’s not clear why the Canucks have placed Brannstrom on waivers, but it might have been for salary cap reasons.
Meanwhile, the Avalanche get Poolman (20% salary retained) and a fourth-round pick for Brannstrom.
The Canucks’ decision to part with Poolman, who has struggled with injuries and has not played since the 2022-23 season, also helps the team avoid placing any players on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The 31-year-old Poolman’s career appears to be winding down, as he only appeared in three games last season and will not participate in the upcoming 2024-25 season.
By retaining 20% of Poolman’s salary, the Canucks can accrue valuable cap space leading up to the trade deadline, positioning themselves better for future roster adjustments.
