Rangers GM Holds Damage Control Meeting After Trade Memo

New York Rangers GM Chris Drury is taking steps to stabilize his team after a league-wide memo was sent out to 31 NHL clubs detailing his openness to trading top stars, including Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider. The memo raised eyebrows across the NHL and within the locker room, which many believe it was expected to do. Unfortunately, it didn’t motivate the team to play better as they lost a stinker to the St. Louis Blues.

According to a report by The Athletic, Drury sent the memo on Sunday, likely aiming to ignite a sense of urgency. However, the move seemed to backfire as the Rangers suffered a lackluster 5-2 loss and the reaction around the league was that the GM threw his players under the bus, belittled the team captain, and created a situation for a team that had a decent record when the chances of a trade weren’t very good.

Arthur Staple reported on Tuesday that Drury reportedly held meetings with Trouba, Kreider, and other veterans, described by a team source as “honest, productive conversations.” The goal wasn’t necessarily to backpedal on threatening to trade anyone but to prevent fractures within the roster and rebuild trust amid swirling trade rumors.

Trouba Didn’t Seek a Meeting with the GM, Not Phased by Trade Rumors

“I’m happy to be here. I’m focused on playing hockey,” said Trouba after an optional practice Tuesday, deflecting questions about the trade memo. The Rangers captain said he’s blocking out distractions, referencing the fact he’s been through this before. He dealt with similar speculation over the summer.

Staple points out in his article that despite the public denial of friction, Drury’s outreach seems aimed at damage control. Drury has to be aware that the likelihood of trading Trouba or Kreider—both of whom carry significant contracts and critical leadership roles—is slim. Both play key minutes on the ice, but both have big contracts. A midseason departure would leave gaping holes in the Rangers’ lineup, complicating any potential trade. Any team that acquires the player(s) would also have to think about what they’re sending back.

As the team prepares to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, the timing of Drury’s actions gives the sense he’s trying to prevent a locker room collapse. The Rangers were not good in their first game after the trade talk reached the public and conversation was everywhere. It’s a distraction and what the Rangers don’t need is to fall further down the standings.

For now, the priority appears to be salvaging trust and keeping the team united, which may be easier said than done.

