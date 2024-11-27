The Toronto Maple Leafs have hit their stride without Auston Matthews in the lineup, climbing to first place in the Atlantic Division by embracing a more straightforward, disciplined style of play. With Matthews nearing a return, head coach Craig Berube faces a unique problem. Does he reinsert his star player, potentially disrupting a humming system? Or does he ease Matthews back in carefully, prioritizing the team’s recent success over immediate reintegration?
Or would Berube even choose to hold Matthews out for two games in Florida (even if he is ready) to see in his own mind how good his team might be without Matthews in the lineup? As a coach, there are many things to consider if he wants his team to keep up their stellar play.
The Matthews Dilemma: Is Being Too Good a Problem?
One of the more peculiar challenges with Matthews is that his immense talent often shifts how his teammates play. Analysts suggest that because Matthews is so dominant, others may defer to him, altering their game to accommodate his skill set. This isn’t a knock on Matthews—his high-octane offense is a rare gift—but it raises questions about whether the team’s newfound simplicity might falter with him back in action.
So, what does Coach Berube do now? The Maple Leafs have thrived by playing a straightforward game—avoiding high-risk plays, focusing on defense, and capitalizing on limited opportunities. While lacking the flash of Matthews’ usual offensive brilliance, this system has been highly effective. Berube must now decide how Matthews fits into this winning formula. Does he return as the offense’s focal point, or is there a way to incorporate his elite skill while preserving the team’s recent identity?
What the Numbers Say: Is the Team Better Without Matthews?
Statistically, the Maple Leafs have fared well without Matthews, suggesting their more straightforward team approach can succeed. However, hockey isn’t just about numbers. A player like Matthews can elevate a team to new heights, provided the balance is right.
Matthews’ return is both an exciting and challenging prospect for Berube. It’s not about whether Matthews makes the Maple Leafs better—his talent is undeniable—but about ensuring his presence enhances the chemistry the team has built. As Matthews approaches game action, Berube’s task will be to blend the old with the new, crafting a team that combines Matthews’ star power with the grit and discipline that has fueled their recent success.
