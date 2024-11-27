Host Claims Penguins’ GM “Begging” Crosby Demand a Trade

Bryan Hayes of TSN OverDrive got going on the idea of Sidney Crosby potentially changing his mind in regards to finishing his NHL career as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The belief is that Crosby wants to be a lifelong Pen, but based on their record this season and how bleak the season looks, people are starting to wonder if and when Crosby will pivot and look to play for a contender.

Hayes, as he often does, tried to throw the Toronto Maple Leafs into a discussion about who should make a pitch for Crosby if he becomes available. As one might expect since he hosts a Toronto-based show, he pitched for the Leafs to push hard if the opportunity ever arose.

But, the more interesting takeaway from the conversation was how Hayes assumed the conversation between Crosby and Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas would go.

Noting that Crosby is going to drive the bus on anything that has to do with his leaving, the decision to let him leave will extend well beyond Dubas. This is the kind of thing that would go pas the GM and up to ownership. They might decide that the best thing to do would be to get what the team can, but do right by the Penguins’ captain.

In the meantime, Hayes argues that Dubas should be begging for a situation where Crosby wants out or demands a trade.

Is a Maple Leafs' trade for Sidney Crosby legitimate?



Hayes, O-Dog and @dfeschuk further discuss the notion of Sidney Crosby's future with the Penguins and if the Maple Leafs will be in the sweepstakes.#LeafsForever #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/SjNUDqPuom — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) November 26, 2024

Why Would Dubas Want Crosby to Ask Out?

Hayes firmly believed that Crosby asking out would lead to a domino of moves that Dubas can’t otherwise make but needs to. It’s arguably the only way to get the Penguins back on the right track. Hayes noted:

“If I’m Dubas, I want Sid to demand out. I am dying for that, if I’m Kyle Dubas. Because then I can move off Sullivan, I can move off Sid, I move off Gino [Evgeny Malkin], I move off Letang, I move off Karlsson. I rip the Band-Aid off and I say ‘Give me five years.'” I’m begging for that if I’m Dubas, begging for him to walk in and say ‘Trade me.'”

Does Kyle Dubas want Sidney Crosby to ask for a trade from the Penguins?

It’s an interesting theory. And, to be fair, it’s probably what would happen if Crosby gave the OK to his agent to pursue something. Malkin and Letang are staying, in part, because Crosby is there. Should he not be, there’s not much keeping them around. Karlsson will happily waive to play elsewhere, and Sullivan would be on borrowed time as the coach.

Does this actually happen, though? There is nothing to suggest that Crosby is leaning this way. And, while he probably didn’t sign a new extension thinking the team would be this horrendous, he’s not the kind of guy who gives up on a team he just committed to when things don’t start out as planned.

