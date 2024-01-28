Rangers Eye Sean Monahan Trade Amidst Chytil’s Setback

Elliotte Friedman’s recent insights shed light on the New York Rangers’ intensified pursuit of a center, particularly following Filip Chytil‘s setback in recovering from a concussion. The Rangers, despite facing recent challenges, hold a favorable position in the Metropolitan Division standings, and their eagerness to secure a player to fill a hole is a big discussion in the current rumor mill. Specifically, it sounds like the Rangers might have their sights set on a player of Sean Monahan‘s caliber.

Monahan, recognized for his skill, but also league-wide for his remarkable comeback from adversity, has become a sought-after player. Just a few years ago, doubts surrounded his ability to continue playing, but he has not only returned to the ice but thrived. His recent success has prompted interest from various teams. The Rangers, already in the market for a center, are reportedly one of the teams eyeing the veteran.

Unfortunately, Friedman acknowledges this might not be the easiest deal to pull off as the relationship between the Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens isn’t what many would call friendly.

Rangers Won’t Be the Only Team Looking at Monahan

Despite the Rangers’ recent struggles, a decisive 7-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators showcased a return to their early-season form. But, they are missing key pieces that would make them a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. The setback in Chytil’s recovery hasn’t helped. While the Rangers may wait until closer to the trade deadline to make significant moves, Friedman suggests that Monahan could be a potential trade target for them.

Sean Monahan Canadiens trade rumors

Monahan, a 29-year-old center from Brampton, Ontario, has had a noteworthy career, initially drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. After consistent offensive production, he joined the Canadiens in the 2021-22 season, experiencing a resurgence in performance. This season, he has scored 13 goals and contributed 22 assists for 35 points in 49 games.

While Monahan’s contract with the Canadiens carries a $1.985 million cap hit for this one-year deal, the Rangers, facing some financial constraints, may need to navigate their cap space carefully. If the Canadiens would be open to retaining salary, this would be ideal for the Rangers. But, getting Montreal to retain when the market for Monahan is hot could be easier said than done.

Monahan’s versatility and ability to contribute at both ends of the ice make him an appealing trade deadline target for the Rangers and others.

