Rangers Rule Filip Chytil Out for Rest of the NHL Season

The New York Rangers delivered an unfortunate update on Sunday, revealing that forward Filip Chytil will be sidelined for the rest of the season. Despite the team initially referring to it as an upper-body injury, they have now clarified that it is a significant setback in Chytil’s recovery from a suspected concussion. He went down during Friday’s morning skate and was on the ice for several minutes before getting helped off. It didn’t look good.

The team has only officially described the injury as an “upper body” ailment. They wrote in a statement:

“Following a thorough evaluation of Filip Chytil after his recent setback from an upper body injury, it has been confirmed he will be out for the remainder of this season,” the team said in a statement. “The organization’s top priority throughout this process has been Filip’s health and we will continue to fully support him in his recovery with an aim to return for the 2024-25 season.”

The Rangers emphasized that their top priority is Chytil’s health, and this decision reflects a commitment to the long-term well-being of the player, prioritizing his health over his immediate return to the ice.

Now What Do the Rangers Do?

This development places an additional challenge on the Rangers, who will miss Chytil’s contributions for the remainder of the current season. There are rumors that the team might look to the trade market with Sean Monahan a player they may have potentially identified as a fit.

Having participated in 10 games this season, Chytil recorded six assists for the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers, holding a 30-16-3 record.

