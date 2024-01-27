New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is experiencing a challenging season, marked by recent struggles and a .901 save percentage – the lowest among Ranger goalies with at least 31 starts since 2007-08. Despite a 13-10-1 record since returning from injury, his performance has fallen short of expectations. Renowned sports journalist Larry Brooks expressed concerns, stating, “You go in on the season with an expectation of excellence and it just hasn’t been like that so far.”
In comparison, Jonathan Quick boasts a 9-4-2 record with a 2.46 GAA in 16 games this season. This sharp contrast emphasizes the difficulty Shesterkin has faced.
Shesterkin’s struggles are evident, and the recent game against the Golden Knights, where the Rangers outshot their opponents 39-20, ended in a loss. Shesterkin stopped only 15 of 19 shots, lowering his season save percentage to .899.
Even coach Peter Laviolette acknowledged Shesterkin’s efforts but emphasized the need for everyone to step up. Concerns are rising as Shesterkin faces the toughest season of his career, with a sub .900 save percentage and questions about whether his outstanding 2021-22 season was an anomaly.
How Bad Are These Struggles Really for Shesterkin?
With only Joonas Korpisalo, Mackenzie Blackwood, and Alexandar Georgiev holding lower save percentages among goalies with 30 games played, the Rangers faithful are left wondering about the plans this season for their star goaltender.
While Shesterkin has struggled, as concerning might be the recent play of Quick. His .903 save percentage since November shows that he might not be completely reliable with more starts and added playing time. Can he handle the extra load if Shesterkin doesn’t find his game?
