Patrik Laine Enters NHL Player Assistance Program

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward, Patrik Laine, has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, as jointly announced by the Blue Jackets, NHL, and NHLPA today. During his time in the program, Laine will be temporarily unavailable to the team as he undergoes necessary care. Per the guidelines of the collaborative NHL/NHLPA initiative, he will return to on-ice competition once cleared by program administrators.

They note in the statement:

“Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being. Out of respect for Patrik, we will have no further comment.”

Just this week, it was reported that Blue Jackets’ General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen is reportedly open to trade discussions for key players Patrik Laine and Ivan Provorov, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. The potential trade would have been complicated given Laine’s substantial $8.7 million salary over the next few years. With this added Player Assitance news, the likelihood of a mid-season trade seems extremely low.

Belief Is Patrik Laine Might Want to Be Traded By Blue Jackets

This news also likely leads to the Blue Jackets taking a close look at their current situation and positioning themselves as sellers heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. Already struggling, without Laine in the lineup, the odds of the team competing became very low. They have a handful of players that could be of interest to other teams and if they’re open to trade discussions now, it might be time for wholesale changes.

Laine’s NHL Career Takes Another Swerve

Laine hasn’t always had the smoothest of relationships with the teams he’s played for. He essentially played his way out of Winnipeg and now the Blue Jackets are considering a deal. Laine taking a leave will add an interesting wrinkle to the discussion. That said, the hope is that he first gets the help he needs and can effectively make his way back to the NHL.

