Coaching Carousel Links Quenneville to Rangers and Red Wings

As coaching news takes center stage in the NHL, another name is popping up with more regularity. Joel Quenneville is someone insiders are looking at and a recent report by RG.org suggests he could be on the radar of a few teams, including the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.

Joel Quenneville has been unable to coach an NHL team since 2021. His hiatus stems from his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2010 sexual assault scandal. At that time, allegations emerged that he and others in the organization failed to take timely action regarding Kyle Beach’s claims against a team video coach. Quenneville, then the Blackhawks’ head coach, was criticized for prioritizing the team’s playoff run over addressing the situation.

Following an investigation, Quenneville resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers in 2021. The NHL has since required league approval for any potential return. While Quenneville has expressed remorse and taken steps to address the fallout, the controversy has cast a shadow over his legacy. That makes his potential comeback a complex and (he will be) a highly scrutinized coaching prospect.

Quenneville’s Name Is Rising in Coaching Conversations

As the 2024-25 NHL season nears its quarter mark, the coaching carousel is heating up. Quenneville’s name is at the center of it. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the most accomplished coaches in NHL history, Quenneville has been away from the game for almost three years. Now, speculation is growing about his return, with links to two struggling Original Six franchises: the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers.

In Detroit, GM Steve Yzerman faces mounting pressure to end the Red Wings’ near-decade-long playoff drought. With the team faltering at 10-11-2, Derek Lalonde’s future behind the bench is uncertain. Could Quenneville, a Windsor native with ties to players like Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, provide the spark Detroit desperately needs?

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are reeling from a five-game losing streak. Head coach Peter Laviolette finds himself on shaky ground. The Rangers, built as a championship contender, might see Quenneville as the proven leader needed to stabilize their season and capitalize on their immense talent.

As both teams teeter on the brink of mediocrity, will one step up and gamble on Quenneville’s winning pedigree? And if so, which storied franchise will give him the chance to redefine their season—and perhaps his legacy?

What to Think About the Quenneville Situation

It’s hard to pinpoint precisely how to feel about Joel Quenneville’s situation. In 2010, he might have compartmentalized the allegations to focus on the Blackhawks’ playoff run. Or he might have deliberately avoided addressing them. We don’t know whether he’s deeply regretful or has carried the burden of guilt ever since, nor can we truly understand his perspective.

It is clear that mistakes were made, and he’s faced significant consequences. He was fired from his job as Blackhawks coach and moved on to Florida.

Giving people a second chance is often the more compassionate route. If Quenneville has reflected and grown from the experience, perhaps the time is right to allow him to return and prove he’s learned from the past. After all, isn’t the ability to change and do better what second chances are all about?

