Frustrated Trouba Fights Amid Rangers Coaching & Trade Rumors

Just two minutes into the New York Rangers’ game, Jacob Trouba and Josh Anderson wasted no time sending a message. Trouba, the Rangers’ captain, squared off with Anderson in a spirited fight, perhaps a sign of frustration as the team faced mounting pressure. The Rangers entered the game on a five-game losing streak, fueling rumors of potential roster and coaching changes.

Trouba’s name has surfaced in trade speculation, though the defenseman has expressed his desire to stay in New York. With GM Chris Drury reportedly open to exploring options, Trouba’s leadership moment in the fight could be an attempt to rally his struggling team.

Meanwhile, speculation about coaching changes is heating up. Marco D’Amico has linked the Rangers and Detroit Red Wings to Joel Quenneville, the highly accomplished but controversial coach whose possible NHL return is generating significant buzz. “Laviolette doesn’t have long there,” a trusted NHL source told RG. “I’m hearing Quenneville could be the guy there if that’s the route [GM Chris Drury] goes.”

There was also talk this week that the Rangers reached out to the Vancouver Canucks about the availability of J.T. Miller.

Are the Rangers Trading Trouba and Hiring a New Coach?

The Rangers’ current coach, Peter Laviolette, is facing scrutiny after a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, among many others of late. With the need for a big win against Montreal on Saturday, Trouba might have been looking to send a message to his GM and potentially save his coach from being fired.

Trouba fight Josh Anderson

Sources suggest GM Drury might consider Quenneville if the Rangers’ struggles persist and even that might not save Trouba if the Rangers believe more needs to be done and the organization needs to stop the bleeding.

The Montreal Canadiens aren’t exactly a happy team these days either. Anderson may have been trying to spark his team too. They are dead last in the Eastern Conference and just one point ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks who are last place in the league.

