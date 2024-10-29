Positive Update for Oilers Regarding McDavid’s Injury Scare

After a scare in Columbus, there is potentially positive news coming out of the game between the Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets. Connor McDavid left the game in the first period after being tripped and jamming his foot awkwardly into the boards. His shift lasted 37 seconds before he came off the ice and ultimately elected to go to the room. He did not return.
Ryan Rishaug of TSN is reporting, “Early word out of Columbus is that it’s nothing too serious with McDavid at this point.”
It’s still too soon to know what the issue is for McDavid. It was reported by the Oilers as a lower-body issue, but the severity of the injury was not revealed. That word it isn’t serious starts to surface, speculation is that McDavid and the Oilers being extra cautious.
This doesn’t mean that McDavid won’t miss time. Not too serious could be anything from a couple of games to McDavid being back when the Oilers take on the Nashville Predators. It will take an official announcement from the team before that is likely determined.
The Oilers Could Have Used McDavid in the Game
The Oilers were out-shooting the Blue Jackets after two periods, but the Blue Jackets had a 4-0 lead in the game. Even if McDavid could have, he wasn’t likely to return in a game where the odds of making a comeback were slim if not non-existent.
The Oilers had several power plays in the game, in which it would have been helpful to have McDavid on the ice. The team was 0-for-5 at the end of the second period.
McDavid was certainly missed but the hope is that playing things cautiously means only a game or two that McDavid will miss. We’ll have more on his injury update as it becomes available.
