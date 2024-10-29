3 Takeaways As Blue Jackets Embarrass Oilers, McDavid Injured

The Edmonton Oilers had a terrible night on more than one account. Not only did they lose 6-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets but they lost Connor McDavid on the first shift of the game. He didn’t return and it was learned after the game that he was being sent home from the road trip to get further evaluation. Here are the key takeaways as the Blue Jackets beat the Oilers.

Biggest Takeaway: McDavid Injured And Not Traveling to Nashville

The Oilers couldn’t and wouldn’t provide much information on McDavid’s injury after the loss on Monday night. It was called a lower-body issue and the video made it look like he jammed his left foot into the boards when he was tripped. McDavid skated around for a bit before going off the ice, leaving the game, and not returning. Ryan Rishaug reported that the injury wasn’t said to be too serious, but the fact McDavid is leaving the team while they are on this road trip has to be somewhat concerning.

McDavid won’t play on Thursday versus the Nashville Predators but it’s too soon to know if he’ll be out for any games beyond that. The Oilers better hope not because the team didn’t respond well at all after McDavid left the game on Monday night.

Stuart Skinner Wasn’t Awful, Oilers Hung Him Out to Dry

The Oilers played one of their worst defensive games of the season. Allowing six goals on 25 shots doesn’t make Stuart Skinner look very good. There were a couple of goals he would probably like to have back, but the Oilers hung Skinner out to dry. One Skinner didn’t see, two were on rebounds where Blue Jackets players were wide open. Another was tipped.

McDavid injured and Stuart Skinner gets lit up as the Blue Jackets beat the Oilers

The problem with Skinner is his inconsistencies. From game to game, the Oilers don’t know what they’re going to get. They might get one of the best goalies in the NHL. In the next game, the team has to feel like he won’t make even the most basic of stops. The power-play goal to start things off wasn’t on Skinner either.

A Lack of Oilers Scoring and the Power Play Was Dreadful

Edmonton’s power play issues and the lack of scoring by the Oilers are becoming a real concern. The power play when 1-for-6 on Monday, with Mattias Ekholm getting the only goal late in the third to ruin Elvis Merzlikins‘ shutout.

Meanwhile, Zach Hyman still hasn’t scored a goal. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was off again and the depth of the team hasn’t helped make up for the star’s lack of finish.

Next: 3 Takeaways as Maple Leafs Hand Jets First Loss of the Season